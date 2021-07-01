Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: GM

GM modernizes its logo to highlight its EV-centric future

Look closely, and you might spot the shape of an electrical plug in there.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
49m ago
Comments
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

GM's new logo
GM

As GM focuses more heavily on electric vehicles, the company is modernizing its classic logo. For over 50 years, the automaker had used underlined all-caps white lettering on a blue square. The latest emblem switches things up with a lowercase "gm" on a white background inside a square with rounded corners. There are three color variants: solid blue, solid black and a blue gradient.

The latter, GM says, evokes "the clean skies of a zero-emissions future" as well as the "energy" of its Ultium battery tech. Like its predecessor, the new logo has an underline. Combined with the “m,” the negative space forms the shape of an electrical plug. Alongside the logo, GM unveiled a marketing campaign centered around the Ultium platform and it’ll relaunch its website on January 11th.

GM is investing over $27 billion into electric vehicles and self-driving and it recently revealed plans to introduce 30 EVs by 2025. The company will reportedly show off some of those at its CES keynote, including an electric Chevrolet pickup.

In this article: gm, logo, branding, design, electric vehicles, ev, evs, ultium, tomorrow, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

View
'WandaVision' will debut with two episodes on Disney+

'WandaVision' will debut with two episodes on Disney+

View
Microsoft Teams 'Dynamic View' makes watching presentations easier

Microsoft Teams 'Dynamic View' makes watching presentations easier

View
Tesla begins selling its cheapest Model Y yet

Tesla begins selling its cheapest Model Y yet

View
Sony will debut its own 360 Reality Audio speakers this spring

Sony will debut its own 360 Reality Audio speakers this spring

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr