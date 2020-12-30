Latest in Gear

Image credit: GM

GM's CES keynote will reportedly show off an electric Chevrolet pickup

GM will also show off its other brands' EVs, 'Bloomberg' says.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
5m ago
Comments
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cadillac
GM

Last month, GM announced that it was ramping up its electrification efforts and aiming to have 30 EVs on the market by the end of 2025. Turns out we might see some of those vehicles very, very soon: according to Bloomberg, the automaker will give us a peek at some of its EVs at the online-only CES in January. GM CEO Mary Barra will also give the opening keynote on January 12th and will reportedly focus on explaining how electrification is necessary to achieve environmental and societal change.

Bloomberg says GM will show a video at the event showcasing its latest technologies and previewing some of its concept vehicles, including a plug-in Chevrolet pickup, some electric Cadillac models and EVs from its other brands. As Autoblog notes, it’s unclear if Chevy is unveiling the same pickup truck it announced and previewed earlier this year. Chevy revealed that it was working on a full-size electric pickup with a range of up to 400 miles in July. It gave us a glimpse of the truck during a marketing presentation in November, but it has yet to officially launch the vehicle.

As for Cadillac, the brand unveiled its first EV called the Lyriq back in August. It will be the first model to use GM’s “Ultium” scalable battery system, which the automaker’s other brands will also be using for their vehicles, including GMC’s Hummer EV. We might also see concept EV models if Cadillac is showcasing more than one vehicle, especially since it’s not unthinkable for the brand to be working on more at this point in time. Autoblog previously reported that Cadillac might abandon gasoline entirely as soon as 2025, five years earlier than it originally planned.

A Wall Street Journal piece published in December said that GM is facing resistance from dealerships that could hamper its electrification plans. Around 150 dealerships in the US apparently decided to drop the Cadillac brand rather than spend $200,000 on upgrades for equipment, such as charging stations and repair hardware, needed to sell EVs. If more states follow California in banning the sale of gasoline cars within the next 15 years, though, they might have no choice but to get those EV upgrades.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2021 here!

In this article: GM, electric, CES2021, ces 2021, CES, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG Display's transparent OLED puts a screen between you and the sushi chef

LG Display's transparent OLED puts a screen between you and the sushi chef

View
NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
January's free PS Plus games include 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

January's free PS Plus games include 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

View
A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr