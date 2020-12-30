GM's CES keynote will reportedly show off an electric Chevrolet pickup

Last month, GM announced that it was ramping up its electrification efforts and aiming to have 30 EVs on the market by the end of 2025. Turns out we might see some of those vehicles very, very soon: according to Bloomberg, the automaker will give us a peek at some of its EVs at the online-only CES in January. GM CEO Mary Barra will also give the opening keynote on January 12th and will reportedly focus on explaining how electrification is necessary to achieve environmental and societal change.

Bloomberg says GM will show a video at the event showcasing its latest technologies and previewing some of its concept vehicles, including a plug-in Chevrolet pickup, some electric Cadillac models and EVs from its other brands. As Autoblog notes, it’s unclear if Chevy is unveiling the same pickup truck it announced and previewed earlier this year. Chevy revealed that it was working on a full-size electric pickup with a range of up to 400 miles in July. It gave us a glimpse of the truck during a marketing presentation in November, but it has yet to officially launch the vehicle.