    Engadget Podcast: WWDC breakdown and a health-tech check-in

    Apple's keynote drives discussion around OS wars and health tech.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    1h ago
    The biggest news event of the week was Apple’s virtual WWDC keynote, during which the company showed off a ton of upcoming features to its various software products. In Devindra’s absence, Cherlynn is joined by Dan Cooper as guest co-host, as well as senior mobile editor Chris Velazco to rip into Apple’s latest updates. From iOS 14 vs Android, to watchOS 7, to macOS and Apple’s transition to ARM chips, there’s plenty to discuss.

    Then, our hosts are joined by CNBC’s health and health-tech reporter Chrissy Farr to talk about the latest developments in healthcare and telemedicine. Do wearable companies have the right idea when it comes to developing products for COVID-19? What is Apple’s approach to this burgeoning industry?

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to let us know on our form or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Timestamps

    • This Was Maybe the Biggest WWDC in Years? – 1:41

    • Siri, Maps, and App Clips – 13:38

    • iPadOS Gets an Update – 24:03

    • New Horizons in Telehealth with CNBC’s Chrissy Farr – 42:17

    • Can Wearables Help Predict COVID-19 (Don’t Bet on It) – 45:44

    Credits
    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and     Dan Cooper

    Guests: Chris Velazco and Chrissy Farr

    Interview: Zachariah Reitano, Ro

    Producer: Ben Ellman

    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

