Podcast: The Marvelous MacBook Air M1

Apple’s new M1-equipped MacBook Air is a doozy of an ultraportable. This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about what makes it so special, and what it means for the future of Apple’s M1 Mac lineup. How can Intel and AMD even compete? Also, they discuss if Twitter’s Fleets feature is any good, and what Amazon’s Pharmacy push means for online medication ordering.

