    Podcast: The Marvelous MacBook Air M1

    And we chat about Twitter's Fleets feature and Amazon Pharmacy.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    56m ago
    Apple’s new M1-equipped MacBook Air is a doozy of an ultraportable. This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about what makes it so special, and what it means for the future of Apple’s M1 Mac lineup. How can Intel and AMD even compete? Also, they discuss if Twitter’s Fleets feature is any good, and what Amazon’s Pharmacy push means for online medication ordering.  

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

