    Engadget Podcast: All about the Surface Duo and Galaxy Watch Active 3

    Our hosts discuss the pros and cons of this week's biggest gadgets.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    31m ago
    This week was dominated by Microsoft’s Surface Duo news, with the company finally unveiling full details and availability info for its dual-screen device since it was first showed off last year. Cherlynn and Devindra discuss why this is such a compelling product and spell out some concerns that could hold the Duo back. How can Microsoft justify the controversial price tag and is the software any better than previous efforts? Our hosts also take a deeper look at Cherlynn’s experience reviewing the Galaxy Watch Active 3 and provide updates on some Intel and Avatar news that came out this week.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to let us know on our form or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

    Producer: Ben Ellman

    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

