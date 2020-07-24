Engadget Podcast
    Engadget Podcast: OnePlus Nord and a gaming phone party

    Companies like Xiaomi, ASUS and Lenovo have been hard at work.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    14m ago
    This has been a gadget-and-gaming heavy week for Team Engadget, and it’s right in our comfort zone. As Devindra was busy hosting Engadget’s Xbox livestream event, Cherlynn is joined by UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith. They dive into the OnePlus Nord, which was launched this week, and has been hyped up by the company and its fans. The Nord is a return to good affordable phones for OnePlus, and Mat shares his impressions after playing with it for a bit. Our hosts also go over the OnePlus Buds, Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 5 (and other products), the ASUS ROG Phone 3 and other gaming phones. And since we’re talking to someone in the UK, we also discuss the differences in attitude towards Chinese-made gadgets in America and Europe.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to let us know on our form or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits
    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Mat Smith

    Producer: Ben Ellman

    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

