    Podcast: PlayStation 5 details and hesitation over facial recognition

    How much will the next-gen console cost?
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    13m ago
    Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 last week, sharing with the world the console’s design, specs, games and accessories. One question remains in everyone’s mind: How much will it cost? Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by deputy managing editor Nathan Ingraham to discuss this device’s eye-catching appearance, size and speculate how much it will cost. Nate also tells us why The Last Of Us II is a heartbreaking game worth the emotional investment. Then, our hosts take a look at the latest developments in major tech companies’ facial recognition systems, as well as Twitter’s new voice message format.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to let us know on our form or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Timestamps

    • We finally know what the PS5 looks like! – 1:10

    • …but it’s going to be pretty expensive – 5:13

    • Games announced for PS5 (Spiderman, Stray) – 8:05

    • Nathan Ingraham reviews The Last of Us, Part II – 13:57

    • Nintendo announces a bunch of Pokemon games – 24:47

    • Big tech pauses work on facial recognition – 26:56

    • Other News – 33:58

    • Picks – 40:43

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

    Guest: Nathan Ingraham

    Producer: Ben Ellman

    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

