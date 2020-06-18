'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is about half as long as the original game

Miles Morales takes place in winter, about a year after the events of the last game, which laid the foundations of Miles’ origin story. Miles has been honing his Spidey skills under the wing of Peter Parker, but he’ll be put to the test amid a war that breaks out between an army of criminals and an energy corporation.

Miles will have different suit powers from Peter, such as invisibility and bio-electricity. His combat and movement will be distinct from Peter’s as well. He hasn’t quite mastered the art of swinging on webs through the city just yet, so he’ll flail around more than his mentor.

As you might expect, Insomniac plans to tap into the power of the PS5 hardware. It’ll include “near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio” and take advantage of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback functions. Character models have been updated with 4D scans and more advanced skin shading to make them look more realistic, and they’ll have “spline-based hair that moves far more naturally.”

Insomniac is also polishing its virtual version of New York City with refreshed assets, and then of course there’s that snow-laden setting. There’s no firm release date yet, other than a holiday 2020 window -- the same as the console it’ll call home.

Meanwhile, Horton gave a pretty strong hint that a direct sequel to the first game is in the works too: “Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK. Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles.”