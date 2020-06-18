'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is about half as long as the original game

The existence of Spider-Man: Miles Morales was only confirmed a week ago, but the messaging about what the probable PS5 launch title actually is has been messy to say the least. It seemed for a hot minute that it’d be an expansion to PS4’s Spider-Man, but Insomniac soon made it clear that it’s a standalone game. The developer has now gone into more detail about what you can expect when you get your hands on Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
“Miles’s multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world and we wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel’s New York City,” the game’s creative director Brian Horton wrote on the PlayStation Blog. It’ll be similar in scope to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a spin-off of the Nathan Drake-centered series, which clocked in at around 10 hours long. For comparison, it takes around 20-25 hours to complete the main story in Spider-Man.