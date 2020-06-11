Microsoft won't sell facial recognition to police without federal regulation

Microsoft is following Amazon and IBM in limiting access to facial recognition technology in light of protests denouncing police discrimination and violence. Company president Brad Smith has announced at a Washington Post event that Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition systems to police departments until there’s federal regulation “grounded in human rights.” This is more of a commitment to the status quo when the company already doesn’t officer facial recognition to police in the US, but this does represent a firm line for any would-be deals.

There will also be “review factors” to determine the use of facial recognition in other areas and “protect” rights there as well, Smith said.