Latest in Gear

Image credit: LeoPatrizi via Getty Images

Microsoft won't sell facial recognition to police without federal regulation

It's joining other tech companies in demanding more accountability.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facial Recognition technology used to prevent Covid-19 spread. Note for inspectors: people is a crowd, cars are edited even if not necessary.
LeoPatrizi via Getty Images

Microsoft is following Amazon and IBM in limiting access to facial recognition technology in light of protests denouncing police discrimination and violence. Company president Brad Smith has announced at a Washington Post event that Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition systems to police departments until there’s federal regulation “grounded in human rights.” This is more of a commitment to the status quo when the company already doesn’t officer facial recognition to police in the US, but this does represent a firm line for any would-be deals.

There will also be “review factors” to determine the use of facial recognition in other areas and “protect” rights there as well, Smith said.

The approach is consistent with Microsoft’s stance from the past few years. It was asking Congress to regulate facial recognition back in 2018, and has turned down at least one US law enforcement contract that it felt would tread on people’s human rights. The company has already been scaling back its investments in facial recognition.

Microsoft might get its wish for a law, at least to a limited degree. Congressional Democrats have introduced a police accountability bill that would ban the use of real-time facial recognition without a judge’s approval. The bill if it became law wouldn’t address some of the lingering problems, such as racial and gender biases, but it might reduce the potential for racial profiling, intimidation, privacy intrusions and other violations that could come with indiscriminate use.

In this article: Microsoft, facial recognition, racism, Anti-racism, police, Law enforcement, privacy, regulation, politics, law, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

View
Adobe officially debuts Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android

Adobe officially debuts Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android

View
Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

View
Xiaomi's $32 Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, better tracking and simpler charging

Xiaomi's $32 Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, better tracking and simpler charging

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr