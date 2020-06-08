Latest in Gear

Image credit: KENGKAT via Getty Images

IBM stops work on facial recognition over human rights concerns

It believes the tech can be abused for racial profiling and surveillance.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
20m ago
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AI (artificial intelligence) concept, machine learning, nanotechnologies and face recognition concept, Interactive artificial intelligence digital advertisement in event exhibition hall, CCTV camera
KENGKAT via Getty Images

The backlash to facial recognition among governments is extending to corporate heavyweights. IBM chief Arvind Krishna has sent a letter (via Axios and CNBC) to Congress revealing that the company has exited its “general purpose” facial recognition business. The company “firmly opposes” use of the technology for surveillance, racial profiling and “violations of basic human rights and freedoms,” according to Krishna. Instead, he suggested that now was the moment for a “national dialogue” on not only how facial recognition should be used, but whether or not it should be used at all.

The CEO contended that AI was a “powerful tool” for law enforcement, but that its use had to be kept in check with audited tests for bias. He also pushed for technology that improved accountability and transparency, such as body cameras.

Krishna’s letter was part of a broader call on Congress to push for broader police accountability and conduct reforms, including some that were already part of the recently introduced Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

The move comes in the midst of protests over police brutality and discrimination, and not long after Clearview AI’s facial recognition raised privacy and bias issues. More than one report has indicated that facial recognition systems can be biased against non-whites and women, particularly if the training data includes relatively few people from those groups. And while some facial recognition systems may only correlate faces with publicly available data, there are concerns this could be used for tracking and profile generation that could be used to intimidate people or otherwise limit their real-world privacy.

As CNBC noted, it’s relatively easy for IBM to back out when facial recognition wasn’t a major contributor to its bottom line. The media buzz may be as important as anything. IBM is still a major company, though, and it frequently works with governments. This could spur other providers to follow suit, and might even get some would-be customers to drop facial recognition entirely.

In this article: IBM, facial recognition, privacy, human rights, bias, racism, arvind krishna, surveillance, artificial intelligence, ai, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
MIT fit tens of thousands of artificial brain synapses on a single chip

MIT fit tens of thousands of artificial brain synapses on a single chip

View
The US Air Force is preparing a human versus AI dogfight

The US Air Force is preparing a human versus AI dogfight

View
Twitch streamers receive a flood of music copyright claims for old clips

Twitch streamers receive a flood of music copyright claims for old clips

View
Elon Musk says Starship is SpaceX's 'top priority' from now on

Elon Musk says Starship is SpaceX's 'top priority' from now on

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr