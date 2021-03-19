Podcast: Samsung's A-series event and Google's sleep-tracking display

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco to try and make sense of Samsung’s ‘Awesome Unpacked’ event. The company didn’t just unveil new Galaxy A-series phones, but also tried excruciatingly hard to flex its ‘understanding’ of Gen Z lingo. We also take a look at Google’s new Nest Hub, which is a smart display that uses radar to tell when you’re asleep. Is that cool or creepy? Plus, updates from elsewhere PC hardware land with news from Intel, AMD and Alienware.

Stay tuned to the end of the episode for interviews with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman on his upcoming Amazon animated series Invincible as well as Fede Alvarez, director of the upcoming Apple TV series Calls.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Chris Velazco

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien