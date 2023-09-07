The best live TV streaming services to cut cable in 2026

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People who are interested in a live TV streaming service are probably looking for one (or all three) of the following: current sports matchups, breaking news and cable-like channels. We tried all the major providers to see what you get for your monthly bill — particularly in light of the fact that every live TV streamer has raised prices over the past year or two. That said, in most markets, a live TV streaming service is still more cost-effective than cable. And you still don't have to sign a contract. Right now, we think YouTube TV is the most well-rounded option — but the others might have more of what you're looking for. Here are the best live TV streaming services based on our testing.

Editor's note: The blackout of NBC channels on Fubo's service continues , with no end in sight. That means fans hoping to catch the Super Bowl will need to look elsewhere. We've detailed your options below.

Best live TV streaming services for 2026

YouTube TV Best live TV streaming service overall YouTube TV $83 $73 Price: $83/mo. and up | Simultaneous at-home streams: 3 | Total channels: 100+ (base plan) | DVR limits: Unlimited, 9 mo. expiration | Multiview: Yes (select programming) | Contract: No | Free trial: Yes (length varies) In mid-December of 2024, subscribers got a bummer of an email letting them know the price of YouTube TV would be going up yet again, this time to $83, which is a $10 hike from the last increase of $8 in March of 2023. Even still, Google's option makes a strong case for delivering the best streaming service for live TV. Compared to our top pick for sports, YouTube TV covers major and minor teams, regional games and national matchups almost as well. It gives you clear navigation, a great search function, unlimited DVR and broad network coverage. But, even beyond the price increase, YTTV is financially precarious if you're not great at resisting temptation. Upon signup, you're presented with nearly 50 different add-ons, including 4K resolution, premium channels and themed packages. Even if you fight the urge to roll Max, Shudder and AcornTV into the mix at signup, the enticement remains as it's dangerously easy to add more to your subscription — when I searched for a program on a network I didn't have, I was prompted to add it. And of course, you can also rent or buy movies that aren't currently showing on any channels, just like you can via YouTube. While it's convenient to be able to order up anything I might want on a whim, I could easily see this pushing one's bill far above Google's listed price per month. Still, it's nice to have all your entertainment in one place. And if you only want the add-ons, you can actually subscribe to most of the standalone networks without paying for the base plan. Either way, you get a familiar user experience, with navigation you'll recognize if you've spent any time on regular ol' YouTube. Unsurprisingly, Google's search function was the best of the bunch, finding the shows and games I searched for quickly and giving me clear choices for how to watch and record. At signup, you'll also pick the shows, networks and teams you like, which are added to your library. YouTube TV then automatically records them. You get unlimited cloud DVR space (though recordings expire after nine months) and it's dead simple to add programming to your library. Like a real cable experience, YouTube TV autoplays your last-watched program upon startup by default, but it was the only service that allowed me to turn that feature off by heading to the settings. Searching for and recording an upcoming game was easy. Once the game was recorded, I had to hunt a little to find it in my library (turns out single games are listed under the Events heading, not Sports). But after that, playback was simple and included a fascinating extra feature: You can either play a recorded game from the beginning or hit Watch Key Plays. The latter gives you between 12 and 20 highlight snippets, each about 10 seconds long. It focuses on the most impressive shots in an NBA bout and includes every goal in an MLS matchup. The feature was available for NCAA basketball and in-season major American leagues (hockey, soccer and basketball at the time of testing). Foreign and more minor games didn't have the feature. Sports fans will also appreciate the new multiview feature that YouTube TV added mid-2024 that lets you pick up to four sports, news and weather channels from a select list and view them all at the same time on your screen. If you find yourself constantly flipping back and forth between games, this could save you some hassle. YouTube TV also gives you the most in-app settings. You can add parental controls to a profile or pull up a stats menu that shows your buffer health and connection speeds. You can lower playback resolution for slow connections and even send feedback to YouTube. It was also the best at integrating VOD and live programming. For example, when I searched for a show that happened to be playing live, a red badge in the corner of the show's image let me know it was on right then. I know it makes no difference whether I watch an on-demand recording or a live show, but I like the imagined sense of community knowing someone else might be watching this episode of Portlandia too. Pros Intuitive and smooth interface

Intuitive and smooth interface Accurate search functions

Accurate search functions Cool multiview feature

Cool multiview feature Good coverage of sports, news and linear programming networks Cons Very easy to overspend on extras

Very easy to overspend on extras The price keeps going up See at YouTube TV

Fubo Best live TV streaming service for sports Fubo $74 and up $80 Price: $74/mo. and up | Simultaneous at-home streams: 10 | Total channels: 213 (base plan) | DVR limits: Unlimited, 9 mo. expiration | Multiview: Yes (select programming) | Contract: No | Free trial: Yes (length varies) You may have heard about the announcement of the merger between Fubo and Hulu + Live TV and find yourself wondering how that'll affect the two services. For now, the companies plan to operate as separate entities, but will use their combined power to leverage carrier and content deals. Unfortunately, Fubo hasn't begun to wield that leverage when it comes to contract negotiations with other media organizations. Beginning in November 2025, Fubo lost access to NBC Universal properties including local NBC affiliates (meaning no Sunday Night Football) as well as Bravo, USA Network and Telemundo. A prior dispute with Warner Bros Discovery removed channels like HGTV, Discovery, Food Network, TNT and TBS. For that reason, Fubo has changed its pricing; Its cheapest plan now goes for $74. The discount makes Fubo $9 cheaper per month than YouTube TV and $16 cheaper than Hulu+ Live TV. So you could use the savings to sign up for Peacock ($11 or $17 monthly) to get the missing NBC sports and entertainment. If you're willing to add the extra subscription to your life, you'll find a lot to like with Fubo's service — particularly for sports fans. When you first sign up, it asks which teams you follow across all kinds of associations. Pick teams from in-season leagues and you'll quickly have DVR content to watch. That's because Fubo records every game your chosen teams play as long as it's aired on a supported channel – and its sports coverage is vast. I tested out the top-tier package and had around 100 sports networks to choose from. In addition to the usual suspects from ESPN, Fox and CBS, you can watch motorsports, international leagues, adventure sports and even poker. Add-ons give you NBA TV, NFL Red Zone and MLB Network. Fubo even has its own sports channels. And in August 2025, Fubo added access to ESPN+ for subscribers to its Pro and Elite plans. It does require setting up a MyDisney account, which you can learn about here. The UI designers obviously put effort into making content easy to find with endless categorization, including breaking down sports offerings by type, giving lots of filtering options for live guide and on-demand content, as well as including interesting groupings on the home page. Fubo also makes finding and recording your favorite games easy. Searching for an upcoming match was simple, as was sifting through the ample amount of recorded games I ended up with. I particularly liked FanView for live games, which inserts the video into a smaller window and surrounds that window with continually updating stats plus a clickable list of other games currently airing. But, unfortunately, the feature isn't currently available. Hopefully Fubo will bring it back, as it was a differentiating perk for the service. Fubo did recently expand its multiview feature, letting you watch up to four live channels at once. This feature used to only be available on Apple TV boxes and only with sports fare, but I used it in January 2025 with a Roku device and was able to have two NCAA men's games, my local evening news and CSI Miami from ion Mystery all up on the screen at the same time. Fubo delivers on the live TV experience as well. The guide was impressive in the number of ways it let you organize live TV, yet everything felt clean and uncluttered. The Home, Sports, Shows and Movies pages were filled with recommendations and many iterations of categories, with almost all suggestions being live TV. The focus on live TV can make the VOD and DVR playback functions feel second-rate. The search function wasn't the best at finding the shows I looked for, and navigating available VOD content wasn't as breezy as browsing through live programming. The lack of a pop-up preview window as you fast forward or rewind through recordings makes it tough to gauge where you are in a show. It's worth noting that a lapsed Fubo subscription will let you access a truncated version of the service for free. When my subscription expired after testing, I received an email detailing the content I could still watch without re-upping my payments. It's similar to other free ad supported TV streamers, with a limited channel selection through the same Fubo interface. Pros Cheapest of the full-suite live TV providers

Cheapest of the full-suite live TV providers Automatically records your favorite teams

Automatically records your favorite teams Uncluttered live TV interface Cons DVR and VOD experience is inferior to the live component

DVR and VOD experience is inferior to the live component Lacks NBC Universal properties See at Fubo

Hulu Best live TV streaming service for Disney+ or Hulu subscribers Hulu + Live TV $90 and up $83 Price: $90/mo. and up | Simultaneous at-home streams: 2 | Total channels: 95+ (base plan) | DVR limits: Unlimited, 9 mo. expiration | Multiview: No | Contract: No | Free trial: Yes (3 days) In what seems to be a yearly tradition, the price of Hulu+ Live TV has gone up again. In October 2023, the lowest tier jumped to $77 per month. In October the following year, it went to $83. And in the blessed year 2025, Hulu+ Live TV subscriptions nudged up to $90 per month (for reference, the service was $40 monthly when it debuted in 2017). Those price jumps are a little easier to take when you consider that you get a lot of content you can't find elsewhere; the service comes bundled with Disney+, ESPN+ and includes Hulu's original programming. So if you're already a Hulu and Disney+ subscriber, it probably makes the most sense for you to go with Hulu's live component. Note that $90 gets you that content with ads — for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu, it's $100 monthly. There's no telling if pricing will change further when Hulu undergoes expected changes. First, there was the announcement of the merger between the service and Fubo. Then in August 2025, Disney shared its plans to combine the on-demand Hulu with Disney+ in 2026. For now, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Disney+ will all operate as separate entities, but Variety reported on plans for Hulu+ Live TV to also be rolled into Disney+ at some point next year. As it stands now, Hulu + Live TV carries your local affiliates and most of the top cable channels. For sports, you get all available ESPN iterations plus FS1, FS2, TBS, USA, NBC Golf, the NFL Network and TNT (Turner Network Television). You can also add on premium VOD channels like Max and Showtime, and it's the only provider that includes Disney+ at no extra cost. Navigation isn't as smooth as most of the other options — as I used Hulu + Live TV, it felt like the live component had been shoehorned into the standard Hulu app. But for viewers who are already comfortable with (and paying for) Hulu and Disney+, this might be the best pick for your live TV subscription. Pros Includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ progrmming Cons Frustrating interface See at Hulu

DirecTV Best cable without a contract DirecTV $90 and up $0 – $170 Price: $0 – $90/mo. and up | Simultaneous at-home streams: Unlimited | Total channels: 105 (free), 9 – 185 (paid) | DVR limits: Unlimited (9-month expiration, maximum of 30 episodes per series) | Multiview: Yes (select mixes) | Contract: No | Free trial: Yes (5 days) In mid-April, DirecTV Stream rebranded. Streaming is now the company's primary offering and is simply called DirecTV. Customers looking for the original satellite TV service can still find it, but it's nested within the streaming option on the website, with a disclaimer that states the dish-enabled plan is only for those who don't have high-speed internet at home. It's interesting to see a more traditional satellite provider shift its focus to streaming — a move that's clearly intended to better compete with YouTube TV and other similar services. The good news is that streaming with DirecTV requires no contract (the satellite plan still assesses a $20-per-month early termination fee). There's no special equipment involved unless you want to get the Gemini Air streaming device. The HDMI streaming dongle supports 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, similar to the 4K streaming sticks from Roku or Amazon that cost around $50. But you can't buy the Gemini Air. Instead, you lease it for $10 per month, which, after five months or so, might start to feel like a bad deal. It's still the service that most closely resembles cable, complete with numbered channels and somewhat confusing plan structures. You can go for Signature packages, which range from $85 per month to $170 per month — those are most comparable to YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. Or you can sign up for one of the four Genre Packs which cost $35, $40 or $70 monthly. These slimmed-down channel lineups focus on sports, entertainment, news or Spanish language stations. The entertainment pack reminds me of Philo and the sports offerings have a whiff of Sling's Orange and Blue plans. The company recently announced that subscribers to any DirecTV Signature Package or the MySports Genre Pack will gain access to the Unlimited version of ESPN's service at no extra charge. DirecTV customers who pay monthly for the Gemini device will also get access to the Disney+ and Hulu basic bundle. Regardless of which plan you end up going with, it's all based on the DirecTV streaming app, which you can download and watch for free, (like Tubi or Pluto TV), but once you add a plan or pack, the channels you paid for are unlocked. Comparing the $85-per-month Entertainment Signature Package (not to be confused with the $35 MyEntertainment Genre Pack) to YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV's $83 base plans, the offerings are pretty similar. You get your area's five major local channels (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS), nearly all of the 20 most popular channels (with the exception of Ion and the History Channel), sports channels that include ESPN, TNT, and FS1, plus unlimited DVR space with a nine-month expiration. The navigation and performance of the service remains largely unchanged from when we first started recommending it. I like the experience of flipping from one numbered channel to the next — it reminds me of watching TV as a kid, plus it's great for serendipitously finding something to watch when you're bored. The top navigation is pretty simple, with options for search, home, the live TV guide, your DVR library and on-demand content. The guide doesn't split the channels into a ton of categories, just recent, sports, kids, movies and TV shows. There's also a favorites channels list, which you can add to from the guide. There's still no way to stop whatever is playing as you browse the guide — something I find irritating, but it might not bother everyone. As you watch a show in the live guide, you can press your remote's right D-pad button to advance to the next numbered channel and hitting the left button takes you to the preceding channel. If you want to rewind or fast forward, you have to first hit the center/enter/OK button and then you can control playback. That took me a minute to get used to, but wasn't a huge learning curve. Pressing up shows you a few recent channels and the down button creates an inset of the show you're watching alongside some suggested similar programming, popular channels, your continue-watching content and more browsing categories. A new multiview feature lets you pick from seven "mixes," each of which contains four channels that you can watch all at once in a grid on the same screen. There's a mix for sports, news, business, kids, local and more and it's available to subscribers to the Signature packages and the MySports genre pack. I found it pretty simple to navigate DirecTV once I got the hang of it. That simplicity extends to the way it looks as well, with plain grids in grey and blue tones. Some might find that minimalism refreshing and clean. I found it a little uninspired — I wasn't as excited to browse as I've been with other apps. Navigation is also a little slow. Compared to watching other live content (on the same TV with the same internet connection), DirecTV channels always took a second or two longer to load. The search function requires you to input your entire query then hit Done to see your results. Other services start showing findings as you type. Again, the results are organized into three categories: shows, movies or all. If there's something on a channel you're not subscribed to, it'll prompt you to go online and sign up for the channel. You can't do it through the app, like you can with some services. You might find that annoying or be thankful for the slight bit of friction it adds to spending more money. See at Direct TV

Sling TV Best customizable live TV streaming service Sling TV $30 and up $40 Price: Free, $30/mo. and up | Simultaneous at-home streams: 1 (Orange), 3 (Blue), 3 (Select) | Total channels: 600+ (free), 10 – 50 | DVR limits: 50 hours | Multiview: No | Contract: No | Free trial: No To me, the idea of spending time fine-tuning channel choices sounds exhausting. But if you're the type who wants to get exactly what you want without paying for too much of what you don't, Sling TV may be your best bet. It breaks its base plan into three packages, Blue, Orange and Select, with different channels on each. Unlike most providers, Sling didn't change its pricing structure in 2025. Instead, it introduced Day Passes that let you watch channels on the Orange plan for just $5. There are also weekend and week-long passes to choose from, so if there's just a game or two you want to watch, this could be the cheapest way to do it — just make sure Sling Orange includes the channels that air what you want to watch. The Orange plan includes ESPN, TNT and HGTV along with about 24 other channels. Blue includes the NFL Network, Fox News and USA plus 35 more. Both carry CNN and TNT. The $30 monthly Select plan includes National Geographic, FX, the NFL Network, FS1, Fox News and a couple others. In some markets, subscribers will also get their local ABC, NBC and Fox stations. After picking a plan, you can choose from add-on packages including blocks extras including a sports extra, news extra, and entertainment extra. Premium offerings, including HBO, AMC+, Starz and Paramount+ with Showtime. Sling has pay-per-view movies, too. As far as local coverage, Sling Blue grants access to ABC, Fox and NBC local affiliates in about 20 of the larger US markets including Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, NYC, Miami and DC. Sling now offers select sports in 4K . You'll need a Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV device that supports 4K (and a compatible TV) but for no extra charge, you'll get to see certain sports events with a bump in resolution. Sling's navigation is speedy and the interface is nicely organized, putting an emphasis on what you like to watch, with recommendations that are pretty accurate. The UI also makes the add-ons you've chosen easy to find. In my tests, though, the app froze a number of times as I navigated. While most services froze once or twice, it happened enough times with Sling to frustrate me. I had to force quit or back out of the app and start over five or six times during the three weeks of testing. Compared to others, Sling's DVR allowance is on the stingy side, only giving you 50 hours of recordings, though they won't expire. You can pay for more DVR storage, but that will increase your overall costs. I tried not to wander too far off-path during testing, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Sling has an Elvis channel, a Bob Ross channel and ALF TV (yes, an entire station devoted to the '80s sitcom starring a puppet). There's also a Dog TV network intended to be played for your dogs when you leave the house, which you can add to Sling or get as a standalone app for $10 per month. Pros More affordable than most live services

More affordable than most live services Orange plan is the cheapest way to get ESPN

Orange plan is the cheapest way to get ESPN Highly customizable packages Cons Only 50 hours of DVR allowance

Only 50 hours of DVR allowance Local channels only in major metro areas See at Sling TV

Philo Best cheap live TV streaming service Philo $33 $25 Price: $28/mo. and up | Simultaneous at-home streams: 3 | Total channels: 70+ (base plan) | DVR limits: Unlimited, 1 yr. expiration | Multiview: No | Contract: No | Free trial: Yes (7 days) Philo held out at $25 monthly for a few years but increased to $28 in 2024 and added add AMC+ to lessen the blow (and it has some good shows!). Then in late 2025, the price went up again — this time to $33 monthly — but added access to the ad-supported tiers of HBO Max and Discovery+. Users will be able to watch those channels through the HBO or Discovery app, using their Philo account for access. Despite the bump, it's still one of the cheapest ways to get a cordless live TV experience. Philo's free offerings recently increased as well, bumping up to more than 100 channels. The biggest caveat is that you won't find any local stations or sports programming on Philo. If that's not an issue, the service is great, with a clean, streamlined interface and generous DVR limits. I'm a fan of minimalist design, so I appreciated presentation of the menus and guide. There are just four top navigation headings: Home, Guide, Saved and Search. And instead of the usual guide layout that stretches out or shortens a show's listing to represent its air time, Philo's guide features monospaced squares in chronological order with the duration of the program inside the square. Another nice touch is when you navigate to a square, it fills with a live video of the show or movie. Philo doesn't limit the amount of programming you can DVR and lets you keep recordings for a full year, which is more than the nine months other providers allow. Like all live TV streamers, Philo won't let you fast forward VOD programming. If skipping commercials is important to you, I recommend taking advantage of that unlimited DVR policy and hitting "Save" on any show or movie you think you may want to watch, then fast forwarding it on playback (you can do this with all the services we tried). As far as channels, Philo covers many of the top cable networks, with notable exceptions including Fox News, CNN, ESPN and MSNBC. Anyone looking for great news coverage should look elsewhere anyway, but the lack of a few must-have entertainment outlets like Bravo and Freeform was a little disappointing. The 100 or so channels in Philo's free service are baked into the paid plan, bringing the total to 170, which is a pretty good deal for under $30 monthly. Pros Affordable

Affordable Minimalist and easy interface

Minimalist and easy interface Unlimited DVR allowance that lasts for a year Cons No sports or local access

No sports or local access Limited news coverage See at Philo

How to watch the 2026 Super Bowl with a streaming service

This year, the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. NBC has the rights to air the broadcast, which means you can watch it with a live TV streaming subscription to YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV or DirecTV. Sling Blue plans include NBC in certain markets only. NBC channels are dark on Fubo as the company and NBC are still in negotiations. The traditional streaming service Peacock, which is owned by NBC, will also air the game. Those plans start at just $8 per month, which is nearly the cheapest way to watch. However, if you have a digital antenna, you can pick up the game's broadcast signal from your local NBC affiliate for free.

How can I stream NFL games for free?

If you have a digital antenna hooked up to your TV, you can grab games that are broadcast over the airways for your region by tuning into your local CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC stations. You can buy a digital antenna for between $20 and $60.

Alternatively, you can check out your local sports bar and watch the game for the price of a soda and maybe some nachos. As it turns out, bars and restaurants that provide those games to customers have to pay a ton of cash to do so, so you may as well take advantage of the opportunity.

Will Peacock stream the Super Bowl?

Yes. Peacock is owned by NBC Universal, which holds the rights to stream the big game this year. The Super Bowl will stream on both Peacock (all tiers) and local NBC stations (Premium Plus tier). The cheapest tier of Peacock's service starts at $8 per month.

September 5, 2025 marked the first time YouTube was an official live NFL broadcaster when it aired the Friday night, week-one game of the 2025 NFL season from São Paulo, Brazil. It pit the Los Angeles Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs (LA won 21-27) and aired worldwide on YouTube for free as well as for subscribers to YouTube TV.

There are no other plans for YouTube to air live NFL games for the 2025-6 season for free.

Best free live TV streaming services for 2026

There are loads of ways to get free TV these days. To start, many standard streaming apps have added live components to their lineups — even Netflix. Peacock Premium Plus subscriptions include regional NBC stations. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch on-air CBS programming. The new Fox One service includes multiple live Fox stations. True, if you're already paying for a service it's not technically "free" but at least the live content isn't extra.

The smart TV operating system (OS) you use likely provides free live content too: Amazon's Fire TV, Google/Android TV, Roku's built-in Roku Channel and Samsung's TV Plus all have hundreds of live channels and original programming. Some of the paid services we recommend above have a free version — namely Sling Freestream, Fubo Free (available after you cancel) and DirecTV's MyFree. But if you're looking for more, here are the best free ad-supported TV (FAST) apps with live TV that we tried:

Tubi Best free live tv streaming service for VOD Tubi Free Local channels: A few | Sports coverage: Replays and shows about sports | On-demand: Yes | Total channels: 260 | Profiles per account: 1 You can watch Tubi without signing up, but doing so lets you make lists, add your favorite shows and channels, and remember where you left off in a program. There are a couple hundred live channels including dozens of regional Fox stations (which ones you see will depend on your location). You also get news-stream channels like NBC News Now, Fox Live Now and ABC News Live. Fox is Tubi's parent company so there are picks like Fox Sports on Tubi, Fox Soul and Fox Weather as well. Around a dozen sports channels, channels devoted to true crime, dramas, comedy and lifestyle shows round out the complete lineup. The live TV category lives in the side rail navigation, along with tabs for on-demand movies, TV shows, kids stuff and a categories section. Those sub-categories are lengthy with topics like Actors Turned Directors, Martial Arts Mayhem and Werewolf Mysteries. Within the live TV tab, the channels are also divided into categories so you can find news, sports and local fare along with genres like comedy, drama and sci-fi channels. Navigation is speedy and settings include useful features like parental controls, autoplay options and closed captioning modifiers. It's an overall smooth experience — the only mild irritants I found is that the TV guide only stays open for 10 seconds if you're not actively clicking around and your current show keeps playing as you browse the guide. Pros Free with no sign-in required

Free with no sign-in required Shows some local Fox and ABC stations

Shows some local Fox and ABC stations Appealing on-demand content

Appealing on-demand content Highly detailed categories sections for VOD Cons Channel guide disappears after 10 seconds

Channel guide disappears after 10 seconds Current show continues playing as you browse See at Tubi

Plex Best free live tv streaming service for search Plex Free Free 0 Local channels: No | Sports coverage: Replays and shows about sports | On-demand: Yes | Total channels: 800+ | Profiles per account: 15 (with a free Plex Home acct) Plex is not just an expansive FAST service with more than 500 live TV channels in most areas — it's also a great tool for your other streaming pursuits. The search function will tell you which other services currently carry a particular title. I searched for Dept. Q, High Potential, Sinners and Willow and found I could watch those shows and movies with a subscription to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+, respectively. You can also search for content by actor or director and rent movies directly from Plex. In 2024, Plex added movie and show reviews culled from other Plex users and professional critics — users can even share their reviews with friends on the service, creating a Letterboxd -like social media element. The search function can be slow (though it has improved over time) and, from what I've seen, it accurately directs you to the correct provider. It's a thoroughly great live TV service too, with plenty of channels, good organization and an easy to navigate interface. Pros Good selection of free live channels

Good selection of free live channels Helpful and accurate search for any title

Helpful and accurate search for any title Detailed organization that's not overly complicated Cons Search can be slow See at Plex

Sling Best free live TV streaming service for news Sling Freestream Free Local channels: A few | Sports coverage: Replays and shows about sports | On-demand: Yes | Total channels: 400+ | Profiles per account: 4 (with sign-up) | Like DirecTV, Prime Video and Fubo, Sling offers a no-cost version of its paid service within the same app. If you pay for Sling, you won't see the Freestream framing, but the channels are still available. Without a subscription, you can access more than 400 channels of free stuff, including news networks like BBC News, CBS News 24/7, ABC News live, Bloomberg and Cheddar news, along with a slew of regional Fox and CBS news stations. The sports offerings are pretty slim, but there are plenty of entertainment channels, AMC content, true crime stations and lots of channels devoted to a single show (Doctor Who, Farscape, Portlandia and Kim's Convenience to name a few). The navigation is a little clunkier to navigate than other services, with a mix of nested vertical and horizontal menus and different functions for your remote's buttons depending on what screen you're on. Whatever you're watching pops up in a small picture-in-picture window when you go to the guide — and I particularly appreciate that the window is easy to close so you can browse in peace. Pros Good national news network selection

Good national news network selection Nicely organized interface

Nicely organized interface Your current show becomes a pop-out as you browse and is easily closed Cons Often asks you to sign up for paid Sling plans See at Sling

Pluto TV Best free live TV streaming service for sports Pluto TV Free Local channels: A few | Sports coverage: Replays and shows about sports | On-demand: Yes | 4K live streams: No | Total channels: 250+ | Profiles per account: 1 | Picture-in-picture: No | Multiview: No | Contract: No Pluto TV is granularly organized, separating out nearly two dozen categories for its live content — including local CBS news and a sports section that includes CBS Sports HQ, NBC Sports Now, channels for NFL, NBA and MLB, NBC Golf Pass and about two dozen more. There's also plenty of Star Trek to go around and a bunch of Pluto's own stations like Pluto History, Nick Jr Pluto, CSI Pluto, Pluto True Crime and a few Pluto Classic TV stations. A lot of that content, of course, comes courtesy of Pluto's parent company, Paramount . The live news-stream selection is fairly stacked and includes NBC News Now, ABC News Live, CNN Headlines, BBC News, Sky News and others. One thing I have to point out is that whatever you're watching keeps playing and you can just see a sliver of the show above the guide as you browse, which I found distracting. But I did enjoy being able to flip from channel to channel using the up and down buttons on my remote's D-pad, just like old-school cable surfing. Pros Highly organized guide

Highly organized guide Lots of Paramount-owned content Cons Your current show plays under the guide See at Pluto TV

What to look for in a live TV streaming service

How to stream live TV

Streaming live TV is a lot like using Netflix. You get access through apps on your phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device and the signal arrives over the internet. A faster and more stable connection tends to give you a better experience. Most live TV apps require you to sign up and pay via a web browser. After that, you can activate the app on all of your devices.

Monthly Price

When I started testing these cord-cutting alternatives, I was struck by the price difference between live TV and a standard video streaming app. Where the latter cost between $5 and $20 per month, most live TV services hit the $80 mark and can go higher than $200 with additional perks, channel packages and premium extras. The higher starting price is mostly due to the cost of providing multiple networks — particularly sports and local stations. And, in the past year or so, every service has raised base plan prices.

Local channels

Only two of the services I tried don't include full local channel coverage for subscribers and one of those makes no effort to carry sports at all. That would be Philo and, as you might guess, it's the cheapest. The next most affordable option, Sling, only carries three local stations — and only in larger markets — but it still manages to include some of the top sports channels.

When you sign up with any provider that handles local TV, you'll enter your zip code, ensuring you get your area's broadcast affiliates for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Of course, you can also get those stations for free. Nearly all modern television sets support a radio frequency (RF) connection, also known as the coaxial port, which means if you buy an HD antenna, you'll receive locally broadcast stations like ABC, CBS, PBS, FOX and NBC. And since the signal is digital, reception is much improved over the staticky rabbit-ears era.

But local channel access is another area where traditional streaming services, like Netflix, are bleeding into broadcast territory. For example, you can watch your local NBC station with a Peacock subscription and you can tune into your area's CBS station through your Paramount+ subscription. Netflix is even getting into the mix with a recently announced deal with one of France's broadcast companies, TF1. The streaming service will now air TF1's live TV channels and on-demand content inside the Netflix app. No word if the concept will expand to other regions, but it's an interesting move to anyone interested in the future of streaming.

Live sports coverage

One reality that spun my head was the sheer number and iterations of sports networks in existence. Trying to figure out which network will carry the match-up you want to see can be tricky. I found that Google makes it a little easier for sports fans by listing out upcoming games (just swap in NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and so on in the search bar). When you click an event, the "TV & streaming" button will tell you which network is covering it.

That just leaves figuring out if your chosen service carries the RSNs (regional sports networks) you want. Unfortunately, even with add-ons and extra packages, some providers simply don't have certain channels in their lineups. It would take a lawyer to understand the ins and outs of streaming rights negotiations, and networks leave and return to live TV carriers all the time. That said, most major sporting events in the US are covered by ESPN, Fox Sports, TNT, USA and local affiliates.

I should also point out that traditional streaming services have started adding live sports to their lineups. Peacock carries live Premier League matches, Sunday Night Football games and aired the 2024 Olympic Games from Paris. Thursday Night Football as well as NBA and WNBA games are on Amazon Prime and Christmas Day Football airs on Netflix. HBO Max (formerly, er, HBO Max) now airs select, regular season games from the NHL, MLB, NCAA and NBA with a $10-per-month add-on.

You can watch MLS games with an add-on through the Apple TV app, and Apple TV+ (now just called Apple TV) includes some MLB games. Roku users can watch the just-added free sports channel and those who subscribe to Paramount Plus can see many of the matches aired on CBS Sports, including live NFL games. In 2025, January's Super Bowl was live-streamed for free on Tubi. While all of these alternatives may not cover as much ground as live TV streamers, they could end up being cheaper avenues to the sports you want.

And if sports is all you're after, there are sports-only plans that are a touch cheaper, too. The promised sports streaming service from ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. called Venu was cancelled early this year. But on August 21, ESPN launched its own streaming service that includes all ESPN channels and costs $30 per month. Fubo Sports is $56 monthly and includes local broadcast stations from ABC, CBS and FOX plus a slew of sports networks (CBS Sport and FS1 among them) as well as all networks included with ESPN Unlimited.

Fox launched its own standalone service in August as well and it includes Fox Sports and all other Fox properties (News, Business, Weather) for $20 monthly. DirecTV also has a $70-per-month, sports-only streaming package called MySports and Comcast has a sports and news bundle for that same price (as long as you're an Xfinity customer with auto-pay, otherwise it's more expensive).

Traditional cable networks

Dozens of linear programming networks were once only available with cable TV, like Bravo, BET, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, Lifetime, SYFY and MTV. If you only subscribe to, say, Netflix or Apple TV+, you won't have access to those. But as with sports, standard streamers are starting to incorporate this content into their offerings. After the Warner Bros. merger, Max incorporated some content from HGTV, Discovery and TLC. Peacock has Bravo and Hallmark shows, and Paramount+ has material from Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central.

Other entertainment channels like AMC+ have stand-alone apps. The Discovery+ app gives you 15 channels ad-free for $10 per month (or with ads for $6 monthly). And a service called Frndly TV starts at a mere $7 per month and streams A&E, Lifetime, Game Show Network, Outdoor Channel and about 35 others. Of course, most live TV streaming options will deliver more sizable lists of cable networks, but just note that you may already be paying for some of them — and if all you need is a certain channel, you could get it cheaper by subscribing directly.

On-demand streaming

Most live TV subscriptions include access to a selection of video-on-demand (VOD) content, like you would get with a traditional streaming service. Much of this content is made up of the movies and TV series that have recently aired on your subscribed networks. This typically doesn't cover live events and news programming, but I was able to watch specific episodes of ongoing shows like Top Chef or BET's Diarra from Detroit. Just search the on-demand library for the program, pick an episode and hit play.

Partnerships, like Hulu's relationship with Disney, and add-ons, such as bundling Max with your YouTube TV subscription or Starz with your Sling plan, will let you watch even larger libraries of on-demand content. But again, if VOD is all you're after, paying for those networks directly instead of through a live TV plan will be far cheaper.

Digital video recordings (DVR) limits

Every option I tried offers some cloud DVR storage without needing a separate physical device. You'll either get unlimited storage for recordings that expires after nine months or a year, or you'll get a set number of hours (between 50 and 1,000) that you can keep indefinitely. Typically, all you need to do is designate what ongoing TV series you want to record and the DVR component will do all the hard work of saving subsequent episodes for you to watch later. You can do the same thing with sports events.

Aside from being able to watch whenever it's most convenient, you can also fast-forward through commercials in recorded content. In contrast, you can't skip them on live TV or VOD.

Simultaneous streams and profiles per account

Each plan gives you a certain number of simultaneous streams, aka how many screens can play content at the same time. And while most providers will let you travel with your subscription, there are usually location restrictions that require you to sign in from your home IP address periodically. Stream allowances range from one at a time to unlimited screens (or as many as your ISP's bandwidth can handle). Some plans require add-ons to get more screens.

Most services also let you set up a few profiles so I was able to give different people in my family the ability to build their own watch histories and libraries, set their favorite channels and get individual recommendations.

Picture-in-picture mode and multiview

Picture-in-picture (PiP) usually refers to shrinking a video window on a mobile device or computer browser so you can watch it while using other apps. Sling, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Philo, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV all have PiP modes on computers and mobile devices.

Another feature, multiview, lets you view multiple (usually four) sports matches or other live content at once on your TV screen. YouTube TV, FuboTV and now DirecTV all let you do this. With YouTube TV, you can select up to four views from a few preset selection of streams. FuboTV offers the same feature, but only if you're using an Apple TV or Roku streaming device. DirecTV lets you do so through "mixes" which include sports, news, business and kids variants with a set four channels in each mix.

4K live streams

Right now, just FuboTV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream offer 4K live streams — but with caveats. YouTube TV requires a $20-per-month add-on, after which you'll only be able to watch certain live content in 4K. DirecTV Stream has three channels that show live 4K content — one with shows and original series, and two with occasional sporting events. You don't have to pay extra for these but you do need to have either DirecTV's Gemini receiver, or a device from Fire TV, Apple TV or Roku. You'll need those same streaming devices to watch the select 4K programming on Sling as well. FuboTV shows certain live events in 4K but access is limited to the Elite and Premier packages, not the base-level Pro plan.

Of course, watching any 4K content also requires equipment that can handle it: a 4K smart TV or 4K streaming device paired with a cord and screen that can handle 4K resolution.

Tiers, packages and add-ons

Comparing price-to-offering ratios is a task for a spreadsheet. I... made three. The base plans range from $28 to $85 per month. From there, you can add packages, which are usually groups of live TV channels bundled by themes like news, sports, entertainment or international content. Premium VOD extras like Max, AMC+ and Starz are also available. Add-ons cost an extra $5 to $20 each per month and simply show up in the guide where you find the rest of your live TV. This is where streaming can quickly get expensive, pushing an $80 subscription to $200 monthly, depending on what you choose.

How to stream live TV for free

I also downloaded and tried out a few apps that offer free ad-supported TV (FAST) including Freevee, Tubi, PlutoTV and Sling Freestream. These let you drop in and watch a more limited selection of live networks at zero cost. Most don't even require an email address, let alone a credit card. And if you have a Roku device, an Amazon Fire TV or Stick, a Samsung TV, a Chromecast device or a Google TV, you already have access to hundreds of live channels via the Roku Channel, the live tab in Fire TV, through the Samsung TV Plus app or through Google TV.

How we tested live TV streaming services

When I begin testing for a guide, I research the most popular and well-reviewed players in the category and narrow down which are worth trying. For the paid plans, just six services dominate so I tried them all. There are considerably more free live TV contenders so I tested the four most popular. After getting accounts set up using my laptop, I downloaded the apps on a Samsung smart TV running the latest version of Tizen OS. I counted the local stations and regional sports coverage, and noted how many of the top cable networks were available. I then weighed the prices, base packages and available add-ons.

I then looked at how the programming was organized in each app's UI and judged how easy everything was to navigate, from the top navigation to the settings. To test the search function, I searched for the same few TV shows on BET, Food Network, HGTV and Comedy Central, since all six providers carry those channels. I noted how helpful the searches were and how quickly they got me to season 6, episode 13 of Home Town.

I used DVR to record entire series and single movies and watched VOD shows, making sure to test the pause and scan functions. On each service with sports, I searched for the same four upcoming NHL, NBA, MLS and NCAA basketball matches and used the record option to save the games and play them back a day or two later. Finally, I noted any extra perks or irritating quirks.

All live TV streaming services we've tested:

Live TV Streaming FAQs

What is live streaming?

Streaming simply refers to video content that is delivered to your screen over the internet. Live streaming can be split into two categories: linear programming and simultaneous transmission. That first one is similar to what you get with cable or broadcast TV, with channels that play a constant flow of movies and shows (sort of what TV looked like before Netflix). Simultaneous streaming lets you watch live events (like a basketball game) or a program (like the evening news) as they happen.

What is the difference between streaming and live streaming?

Standard streaming, the most popular example being Netflix, lets you pick what you want to watch from a menu of choices. It's also referred to as "video on demand." Live streaming refers to sports and news events that you can stream as they happen in real time. It also refers to channels that show a continuous, linear flow of programming.

What streaming service is best for live TV?

FuboTV does the best job of letting you organize live channels to help you find just what you want to watch. The interface is uncluttered and when you search for something, the UI clearly tells you whether something is live now or on-demand. YouTube TV also does a good job making that info clear. Both have just over 100 live channels on offer.

What is the most cost effective TV streaming service?

Free TV streaming services like PlutoTV, Plex, Tubi and FreeVee show plenty of ad-supported TV shows and movies without charging you anything. Of course, they won't have the same channels or content that more premium subscriptions have. Ultimately it depends on what you want to watch and finding the service that can supply that to you in the most streamlined form so you're not paying for stuff you don't need.

Is it cheaper to have cable or streaming?

A basic cable package used to be more expensive than the base-level live TV streaming service. But now that nearly all major providers have raised their prices to over $75 per month, that's no longer the case. And with add-ons and other premiums, you can easily pay over $200 a month for either cable or a live TV streaming service. But those who want to cut the cord will appreciate that streaming services don't have contracts.

What streaming service has all the TV channels?

No service that we tested had every available channel. Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream carry the the highest number of the top rated channels, according to Neilsen. Hulu's service also gets you Disney+ fare, which you can't get elsewhere. FuboTV has the most sports channels and YouTube TV gives you the widest selection of add-ons.

What is the most popular live TV streaming platform?

YouTube TV has the most paying customers. According to 2024's letter from the CEO, the service has over eight million subscribers. Disney's 2024 third quarter earnings put the Hulu + Live TV viewer count at 4.6 million. Sling's customer count dipped from two million to about 1.9 million in 2024 and FuboTV grew its subscriber list to 1.6 million.

How safe are free streaming services and websites?

You may have heard certain sites that provide free content can be dangerous, leading to stolen info and/or exposing you to malware. That's likely in reference to certain peer-to-peer (P2P) networks and file-sharing sites that let people download free movies and series — which can come bundled with malicious code.

But if you're talking about the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services listed here, from providers like PlutoTV, Tubi and Plex, they are just as safe as any other streaming service. Since you sometimes don't even have to provide your email address or credit card info, they can even be more anonymous for cord cutters than apps that require login credentials.

December 2025: Included Fubo's channel and price adjustments. Confirmed pricing for all services