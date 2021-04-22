Epic Games Store now offers Itch.io's indie marketplace

Discord and Houseparty are coming, too.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|04.22.21
@jonfingas

April 22nd, 2021
Epic Games

Epic Games is determined to show that it's more open than Apple or Valve, and that now includes some of the less gaming-oriented apps you'll find in its online portal. The company has added a slew of PC apps to the Epic Games Store that include the indie-centric game shop Itch.io — unlike the App Store or Steam, you can download someone else's marketplace.

You'll also find Brave's privacy-focused browser, iHeartRadio's media player (in North America), the 3D model generator KenShape and the painting app Krita.

Bigger titles like Discord and Epic's "face-to-face" social network Houseparty are coming in the future.

Itch.io's appearance will be helpful for finding the indie titles Epic wouldn't normally carry, but it also serves as a call-out to policies precluding access to other app stores on rival platforms. Epic is effectively issuing a challenge to Apple and Valve to loosen their own approaches. We'd add that this is a counter to Steam's growing library of non-game apps. Whether or not Valve offers rival stores, it may feel pressure to expand its software catalog.

