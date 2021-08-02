Epic Games is running a 'Spring Showcase' sale starting Thursday

It might not seem like it if you're trudging through snow every time you step outside, but spring is on the way. Epic Games is getting into the spirit of the seasonal shift with its Spring Showcase, which will feature announcements, gameplay footage and extended looks at games. The showcase will stream on the company’s Twitch channel at 2PM ET on Thursday, February 11th. While Epic didn’t give any hints as to what it has in store, the company recently told PC Gamer it has “more exclusives coming in the next two years than we have published to date.”

Epic is also running a Showcase Sale with discounts on several games, starting at 11AM ET on the same day. You'll be able to save up to 20 percent on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, 20 percent on the acclaimed Hades, 40 percent on SnowRunner and 10 percent on Cyberpunk 2077.

Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will drop by 40 percent and 50 percent respectively during the sale. If you're like me and you snag the free games that Epic offers each week, you should have Star Wars: Battlefront II in your library. If you own that game (whether you bought it or claimed it for free recently) on the Epic Store, you can save 50 percent on Squadrons and you can snag Jedi: Fallen Order for 55 percent off. The sale runs until February 25th.