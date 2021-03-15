'EVE Online' Anywhere beta allows you to play the MMO in your browser

EVE Online is a game that's known, among other things, for its massive (and expensive) space battles. And while you could get into it with a relatively modest PC (and soon Mac), it has always helped to have a more powerful system. At least, that used to be the case. Developer CCP Games announced today that it's starting to beta test a version of the game called EVE Anywhere that will allow you to play the MMO, well, almost anywhere. All you need to check out the game in its newest incarnation is a compatible browser — be that Chrome, Edge, Safari or Firefox — and a fast enough internet connection. What's more, the new client will allow you to play the game at 1080p and 60 frames per second, with no additional download on your part.

The beta is currently open to anyone in the US who wants to try it — though you'll need to meet some requirements. Current players who pay for the game's $15 per month Omega subscription can check out EVE Anywhere at any point during the limited-time beta and at no additional cost. Meanwhile, if you're new to EVE, you'll be automatically signed up for the beta when you create an account. You'll have to wait for an invite from CCP, though you can jump ahead of the queue by paying for an Omega subscription.