Facebook and Twitter CEOs will testify in Senate hearing after the election

Facebook’s and Twitter’s CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, have voluntarily agreed to attend a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on November 17th. According to the committee’s announcement, the social media bigwigs will be there to testify on their “platforms’ censorship and suppression of New York Post articles.” The announcement comes a day after Republican Senators voted to subpoena the executives so they can respond to censorship accusations.

In mid-October, the social media platforms took action to limit the spread of a New York Post story that claimed to have obtained unflattering emails from the laptop of Joe Biden’s son. The publication provided little evidence for the claims made in the article, and at least one expert pointed out all the red flags that put the emails’ authenticity into question.