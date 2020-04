Esports team FaZe Clan, known for its lineup of talented Fortnite players like Ewok, is getting into original content production. The company today announced a partnership with film and television producer Michael Sugar, who helped create 13 Reasons Why and Dickinson, to found FaZe Studios.

The two didn't announce any specific details on what they're working on, other than to say they'll produce "culturally impactful movies and television shows that specifically speak to and for youth."