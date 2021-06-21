Fitbit's Sense health tracker is just $200 for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've had your eye on Fitbit's Sense smartwatch with advanced health tracking, today is the day to get one. Both the Carbon and White models are now available at $200 for Amazon Prime Day, a full $40 less than the best price we've seen so far. For perspective, Fitbit launched the Sense back in September 2020 with a price tag of $330, so that's a discount of nearly 40 percent.

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $200

The Sense offers features designed to track your physical health as well as your activities. We gave it a solid score of 82 in our review for tools like an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that looks for changes in skin that may be caused by stress. It can also track your body temperature and blood oxygen levels and even detect the start of a menstrual cycle.

Naturally, it'll measure your heart rate and warn you if it's too high or low based on your age and resting heart rate. You can track runs, walks, hikes and bike rides thanks to the built-in GPS, and also see the quality of your sleep. It measures more specialized activities like yoga, golf, martial arts and tennis too, letting you see how much time you spent in the fat-burning zone.

The only drawbacks are a slightly unintuitive buttonless design and navigation that can be a bit sluggish. Still, it offers just about every health and fitness tracking feature you could want, and the $200 price is lower than competing models from Apple and Samsung.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.