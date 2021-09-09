'Football Manager 2022' will be on Game Pass for PC at launch

When Football Manager 2022 debuts on November 9th, it will be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one, Sega announced on Thursday . Both the Windows and Xbox Edition versions of the game will launch on the same day. The former will be available through Game Pass for PC while the latter is coming to Game Pass for consoles. However, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you get access to both titles.

Microsoft has offered Football Manager titles through Game Pass before but this is the first time a new entry in the series will be available on the service from day one. It’s a big get for Microsoft given the popularity of the franchise. Series director Miles Jacobson shared at the start of the year that the Football Manager series had cumulatively sold more than 33 million copies.