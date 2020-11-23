The EPA confirms the 2021 Mustang Mach-E can run up to 300 miles

The Environmental Protection Agency has released its certified range numbers for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, and they're pretty much what Ford had expected. Depending on the configuration, the automaker's first major electric vehicle can run for up to 300 miles on a single charge, per the EPA. You'll need to kit out the EV with rear-wheel drive and the extended battery to hit that target.

The EPA's testing matched Ford's estimates for other variants too. The all-wheel drive with extended battery option has an estimated range of 270 miles, while the standard range model with rear-wheel drive can run for up to 230 miles before you need to recharge it.