Formlabs launches its first SLS 3D printer for in-house prototyping

Today, Formlabs is introducing a new Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer for prototypers and engineers. The Fuse 1 uses the company’s first Nylon powder to make SLS printing more affordable and accessible for businesses. It’s an industrial printer with a removable build chamber, which can be swapped out when a job is finished, for near-continuous use. In addition, a built-in camera will let users watch the build taking place in real time, letting them keep an eye out for any issues.
Formlabs’ has carved a deep niche for itself in the medical prosthetics world, and its Form printers are used to make false teeth. Fuse 1, meanwhile, has already been tested by Partial Hand Solutions, a company making prostheses for people with missing fingers. PHS founder Matthew Mikosz said that the new machine enables his company to “truly customize” prosthetics and “quickly get this solution to our patients.”