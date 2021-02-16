‘Fortnite’ will host an animated short film festival this weekend

Like just about everything else over the past year, film festivals have largely moved online . Later this week, Fortnite will hold its very own festival with a program of animated shorts.

The Short Nite collection includes some Oscar nominees and you can watch the films with subtitles in several languages. The program runs for around 30 minutes and it will play on a loop for 24 hours at Party Royale’s Big Screen , starting at 2PM ET on February 20th. You’ll also be able to watch the short films picture-in-picture while playing the core Battle Royale mode. A Jumbo Popcorn emote will hit the item store the day before.