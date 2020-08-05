Latest in Gaming

Cars are coming to 'Fortnite'

The battle royale should feel like a colorful 'Fast and Furious.'
Nick Summers, @nisummers
17m ago
At long last, Epic Games is adding regular old cars to Fortnite. The aptly-named Joy Ride Update will introduce four vehicles -- the Islander Prevalent sedan, Victory Motors Whiplash sports car, OG Bear pickup truck and Titano Mudflap six-wheeler -- for you to cruise around the map with friends." As long as the car isn’t booted, the keys are already in the ignition," the development team explained in a blog post today. The cars appears to have gas tanks, so you'll need to refill periodically -- or carry spare gas cans -- to stop your ride from screeching to an embarrassing halt.

These aren't the first vehicles to grace Fortnite's ever-evolving map. The game has offered golf carts before, as well as planes, quad bikes, hoverboards, shopping carts, giant robots and more. Still, cars could add an extra dimension to the game's currently waterlogged warfare. Fortnite is still massively popular, but it's having to fend off an ever-growing number of competitors including Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and PUBG. Ubisoft's Hyper Scape, which is currently in open beta on PC, is also launching next week. New vehicles are unlikely to sway Fortnite sceptics, but it could persuade a few bored players from jumping to another title.

