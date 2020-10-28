The FTC may sue Facebook over antitrust violations by late November

The FTC may have narrowed down the time frame for an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook. Politico sources claim the Commission is “likely” to sue Facebook before November is over. It might not be the quick, public legal battle some would hope for, though. Officials are reportedly leaning toward an “internal” case that would put the matter in front of an administrative law judge rather than letting states join in. That would increase the chances of a successful action, but could also involve a years-long process.
Facebook and the FTC have declined to comment, although Facebook has previously disputed allegations of being anti-competitive.