The best gaming handhelds for 2024

Handheld gaming systems are having a moment. While gaming on the go has been a thing since the Game Boy, the success of the Nintendo Switch and a string of ever-improving processors have brought an eruption of devices that let you play all sorts of games anywhere you want. Because new models seem to arrive every week, however, figuring out the best gaming handheld for you can be complicated. You already know that the Switch is great, but depending on what else you want to play, the right handheld could range from a $100 emulation machine to a $700 portable PC. To help you narrow things down, we’ve researched the best handheld gaming consoles, tested the major contenders and laid out a few top picks.

Table of contents

Best gaming handhelds for 2024

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget ASUS ROG Ally X Best Windows alternative Display: 7-inch IPS, 1080p resolution, 500 nits brightness, 120Hz, VRR | Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme | RAM: 24GB LPDDR5 7500 MT/s | Storage: 1TB SSD | Battery: 80Whr | Dimensions: 11.02 x 4.37 x 0.97-1.45 inches | Weight: 1.49 pounds | Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 | OS: Windows 11 If you’re willing to spend extra for more power, you can skip the Steam Deck and buy a Windows-based handheld instead. The ASUS ROG Ally X is the best of those right now, and it’s a decent alternative to Valve’s device if you’re willing to trade some ease of use for a higher performance ceiling. Think of it like a more portable gaming laptop. The ROG Ally X is an upgraded version of last year’s ROG Ally, our previous recommendation in this spot. This newer model runs on the same chip (AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme) and has the same display but comes with more RAM, double the storage, a battery that’s twice as large, improved ergonomics and an additional USB-C port. It costs $150 more, so it’s pricey, but it’s a superior piece of hardware in nearly every way. There are three main reasons to consider the ROG Ally X over the Steam Deck. The first is power: The original ROG Ally was already a bit more consistent at playing graphically intense games at higher frame rates, thanks in large part to a “Turbo mode” that boosts the device’s power draw to 25W, or 30W when plugged in. (The Steam Deck officially tops out at 15W.) In our ROG Ally X review, we found the extra RAM and improved memory bandwidth here helped further this advantage by five to ten percent depending on the title. It’s still not a night-and-day upgrade in certain games when all settings are equal, but it’s usually better, and it has much more overhead both for now and the future. If you mainly want to play demanding “AAA” games, the Ally X is more likely to run them well. On that note, the Ally X’s second major selling point is its variable refresh rate. The 7-inch LCD display here is clearly not as bright or color-rich as that of the Steam Deck OLED, but it’s both sharper (1080p) and faster (120Hz), and VRR support does wonders to keep games looking smooth even when their frame rate fluctuates. It’s a big deal. The third key advantage is the fact that Windows lets you play games from any PC client, not just a selection of Steam games. If you’ve built up libraries on stores like Epic, GOG or the Xbox app, you can access them here as you would on any other Windows PC, no workarounds required. For Xbox Game Pass games, Epic Games Store exclusives or finicky always-online titles like Destiny 2 that require anti-cheat software, it’s great. Alas, for all its flexibility, Windows is also the biggest detriment to any Windows handheld. ASUS has made real strides over the past year by turning its Armoury Crate app into a perfectly usable game launcher and settings hub, but it’s still slapping a bandage onto an OS that isn’t designed for this form factor (a sentiment Microsoft itself has acknowledged). Navigating Windows with your fingers and a controller is still frustratingly inconsistent. Sleep mode doesn’t always stay asleep. Whether a game works smoothly from the jump can be a crapshoot; sometimes the UI won’t scale properly, other times you may have to spend minutes fiddling with graphics settings and key bindings. These issues pop up with any gaming PC, of course, but they’re more annoying to deal with on a small screen with no mouse handy. Then there’s the bloat: You don’t need printer drivers, Copilot or ads for Office 365 on your gaming handheld. Nobody will confuse a Steam Deck with a Switch, but SteamOS is much easier to just pick up and use — even if it is more closed-off as a result. The Ally X’s battery life can’t match the Steam Deck either, though the drop-off is much less glaring than it was with the first Ally. You can expect somewhere around 2-2.5 hours with heavier fare, but well beyond that with less demanding stuff. The bigger battery does make the chassis slightly heavier, but its more pronounced grips, tighter joysticks, meatier triggers and slightly taller face buttons make it just that extra bit comfier than before. It’ll still fit best in bigger hands, but it’s about a half-inch thinner than Valve’s machine. The overheating issues that plagued the prior model’s microSD card reader should be fixed, too, and the company has at least pledged to improve its RMA process after a raft of complaints. Ultimately, whether the ROG Ally X is right for you comes down to your tolerance for software jank. If you’re willing to brave some UX sloppiness in order to play high-end games from any client, anywhere you want, it should be worth the price premium. Pros More powerful than Steam Deck

Works with any Windows gaming client

1080p 120Hz display with VRR

Well-built Cons Windows 11 isn't optimized for handhelds

Pricier than Steam Deck

No included case

No Hall effect joysticks $800 at Best Buy

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Retroid Pocket 4 Pro Best gaming handheld under $200 Display: 4.7-inch IPS, 750 x 1,334 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 60Hz | Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 | RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x | Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 7.27 x 3.25 x 0.62 inches | Weight: 0.58 pounds | Wireless: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 | OS: Android 11 The $199 Retroid Pocket 4 Pro is a great value for those who primarily want a gaming handheld to emulate older consoles. It’s an Android-based device with far less power than the Steam Deck or ROG Ally X, so it can only run PC, PS5 and Xbox games via streaming. But if you want something more compact and are willing to go through the rigors of getting emulators to work, it’s the most capable handheld we’ve tested for less than $200. The Pocket 4 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip and 8GB of RAM, and it has a built-in fan with three different modes you can activate to gain a little extra performance. This provides enough power to play most games from the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo GameCube, two popular retro consoles that are often tough for mobile handhelds to emulate. Not every game worked — particularly demanding titles like Star Wars Rogue Squadron II and ESPN NFL 2K5 were too choppy — and getting many others to run optimally required tinkering with resolution, rendering and active cooling settings. With some setup, though, it can play a significant chunk of PS2 and GameCube games at full speed and double their native resolution. The fact it can stably play more intensive titles like Gran Turismo 4 at all, even at lower settings, is fantastic for the money. Almost everything we tested from systems below the PS2 and GameCube on the performance totem pole — PSP, Dreamcast, PS1, N64, etc. — ran flawlessly at a 2-4x upscale. The only exceptions were a few games for the notoriously thorny Sega Saturn. Select games from later consoles like the 3DS and Wii were also playable, though the experience was more touch-and-go. For modern games, Xbox cloud streaming worked just fine, as did native Android games with gamepad support like Diablo Immortal. The Pocket 4 Pro is built like a shorter Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s a flat slab that lacks ergonomic grips but is still comfortable to hold thanks to its low weight and small profile. (Retroid sells a cozy grip add-on for another $15 if you need it, though.) It doesn’t feel cheap or creaky despite its plastic frame, and its textured coating is pleasing to the touch. All of its buttons feel right: The face buttons are smooth and have a comfortable amount of travel; the analog triggers are conveniently wide and flared; the bumpers are clicky and easy to distinguish; and the d-pad is firm and precise. The joysticks are on the stubby side and placed a little too low on the device to be truly comfortable with modern games, but they have a comfortable level of tension. And because they use magnetic Hall effect sensors, they should avoid drifting issues over time. Underneath those are handy start, select, home and back buttons. There’s also a micro-HDMI port for connecting to a TV or monitor. The down-firing speakers are perfectly decent, though they’re easy to cover with your fingers by accident. The 4.7-inch IPS display isn’t the most accurate we’ve tested even after updates, but it’s sufficiently bright, sharp and vivid, and any color temperature issues are hard to notice unless you’re looking at white background. It’s cramped for streaming modern games, however, and its 16:9 aspect ratio means you’ll get hefty black borders with some older consoles by default. Battery life is fine given the device’s size-to-performance ratio: We got three to four hours with PS2 and GameCube games, and around eight or nine hours mixing in older consoles. The active cooling system prevents the Pocket 4 Pro from ever feeling too hot, though it can get noticeably loud at its highest performance setting. Retroid also sells a non-Pro version of the Pocket 4 with a slower Dimensity 900 chip and 4GB of RAM for $149. We haven’t been able to test it, but if you like this design and don’t care as much about emulating games from the PS2, GameCube and up, it may be a better value. It'll still be able to play many games from those two systems, and everything below that should be rock solid. But the Pocket 4 Pro casts a wider safety net performance-wise, so it should be worth the extra $50 for those who want to emulate higher-power consoles more reliably. Pros Strong emulation performance for the price

Highly portable

Controls feel great

Android is simple to navigate Cons Requires a ton of tinkering to get emulation working optimally

Size and controls aren't ideal for streaming modern games

Battery life isn't long with demanding tasks $199 at Retroid

Photo by James Trew / Engadget AYN Odin 2 Best mobile gaming handheld Display: 6-inch IPS, 1080p resolution | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB, 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5x | Storage: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 | Battery: 8,000mAh | Dimensions: 8.86 x 3.86 x 0.67 inches | Weight: 0.93 pounds | Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 | OS: Android 13 If you have more cash to burn on an emulation-focused machine, the AYN Odin 2 is the absolute best retro gaming handheld you can buy right now. This Android device can play everything the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro can plus a little extra, with smoother and more reliable performance. That's mainly due to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is the same chip used by many of last year’s flagship phones. The Odin 2 starts at $299 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expensive when the entry-level Steam Deck lets you play PC games for just $100 more. Still, among more compact mobile handhelds, there isn't much else that runs this well in this price range. It played all PS2 and GameCube games we tested at two to three times their native resolution, while systems like the PS1, N64 and Dreamcast were typically playable at a 3-4x upscale. Most 3DS and Wii games will have little to no slowdowns at 2-3x, either. It’s better than most with the Sega Saturn, and it can play a wider range of Switch games than the Pocket 4 Pro (though you should just buy a Switch if that's a major concern). More challenging systems will still require some settings tweaks, but you won’t have to tinker on a game-by-game basis as much as you will with lower-cost devices. It’s not just raw performance, though: The Odin 2 is also a refined piece of hardware. It’s not as compact as the Pocket 4 Pro, but it’s much less chunky than a portable PC and the curved grips on its back make it easy to hold, particularly with newer games. Its d-pad, face buttons, analog triggers and Hall effect joysticks all feel great. Other touches like a fingerprint scanner, a dedicated return button, a micro-HDMI out port and two customizable back buttons are all nice perks, and the front-facing speakers are a clear upgrade over the Pocket 4 Pro. The 6-inch, 1080p touchscreen is solid and well-sized, though it can stay a bit too bright in darker settings. Battery life is superb: We got more than eight hours of juice emulating systems like the PS2, but that jumped over 20 hours with lighter tasks. The device supports 65W fast charging as well. Cloud streaming and native Android games work as they should, and since the whole thing runs on a lightly modded version of Google’s OS, its stock interface should feel familiar to most. The base Odin 2 has been in and out of stock, and the Pocket 4 Pro is a genuinely compelling alternative for $100 less. But the Odin 2 is still a step up in performance and overall comfort for those who can afford it. If you want to play the classics or stream modern games without a hitch, it’s the Android handheld to get. Pros Excellent emulation performance

Comfortable

Great battery life

Android is simple to navigate Cons Steam Deck is more capable for $100 extra

Setting up emulators still can be laborious

Docked experience isn't seamless

Stock issues $299 at AYN

Photo by James Trew / Engadget Analogue Pocket A premium device for vintage portable games Display: 3.5-inch LCD, 1,600 x 1,440 resolution, VRR 30Hz-62Hz | Chipset: Altera Cyclone V FPGA, Altera Cyclone 10 FPGA | RAM: 3.4MB BRAM, 2x 16MB 16-bit cellular RAM, 64MB 16-bit SDRAM, 256KB 16-bit asynchronous SRAM | Battery: 4,300mAh | Dimensions: 5.86 x 3.46 x 0.86 inches | Weight: 0.61 pounds | OS: Analogue OS The Analogue Pocket is the ultimate Game Boy. Its vertical design is built like a modernized, premium version of Nintendo’s classic handheld, and it can even work with accessories like the Game Boy Camera. Compared to the original, though, the Pocket adds two extra face buttons, a pair of rear triggers, a microSD slot, a USB-C port and a rechargeable battery rated for six to 10 hours of playtime. Most significantly, it has a gorgeous 3.5-inch display that’s both backlit and incredibly sharp (615 ppi) but can be set to look like an old Game Boy panel with different filter modes. The device can also output to a TV with an optional dock. Unlike the retro handhelds mentioned above, the Pocket is designed to play actual cartridges, not just ROM files. It works with Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games through its cartridge slot, while games from the Sega Game Gear, TurboGrafx-16, Neo Geo Pocket and Atari Lynx are playable through optional adapters. Like past Analogue devices, the Pocket uses field-programmable gate array (FPGA) motherboards to mimic its target systems on a hardware level. In practice, this means the Pocket’s “emulation” of older titles is near-perfect, with a level of responsiveness and visual faithfulness that software-based emulation can’t match. Pop in a Game Boy or GBA cartridge and you can essentially play it as intended. That said, thanks to a big post-launch update and an active user community, the Pocket can also run ROMs off a microSD card and thus play systems like the SNES and Sega Genesis. The Pocket isn’t cheap at $220, and its shoulder buttons aren’t as crisp to press as the excellent d-pad or face buttons. Still, if you have a collection of Game Boy, Game Gear or GBA games, the Pocket is the most elegant way to play them, and it’s only become more versatile over time. Its biggest flaw is that it can be hard to buy — expect to wait a few weeks for new orders to ship, if not longer. Pros Plays Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and GBA cartridges with near-perfect emulation

Gorgeous display

Impressive build quality

Expandable via adapters

Software emulation available Cons Stock issues and shipping delays are common

Shoulder buttons feel a little spongy

Tiny volume buttons $220 at Analogue

Gaming handheld honorable mentions

The Lenovo Legion Go. (Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget)

Lenovo Legion Go Honorable mention $542 at Amazon

The Lenovo Legion Go is a capable alternative to the ASUS ROG Ally X if you want a Windows handheld with a larger display. It costs $700, runs on the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and offers a similar set of performance modes, but it has a mondo-sized 8.8-inch panel with a sharper 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a higher 144Hz refresh rate. It also borrows some ideas from the Switch, including detachable controllers and a built-in kickstand for playing games in a “tabletop” mode. Those controllers have touchpads to make navigating Windows a little easier, something the ROG Ally X lacks.

But it’s still a Windows handheld, and Lenovo’s software tweaks aren’t as mature (yet) as what ASUS has done with Armoury Crate, so the UX often feels half-baked. The jumbo design is bulkier and a half-pound heavier than the ROG Ally, so some will find it too fatiguing to hold. Its fans are louder, too, and the display lacks VRR. Still, it's not a bad choice if you’re dead-set on Windows.

Miyoo Mini+ Honorable mention $65 at Powkiddy

The Miyoo Mini Plus is much more affordable than the Retroid Pocket 4 and comes with a well-built, Game Boy-style form factor that fits nicely with older games. Its 3.5-inch display really pops for something in the $60 to $80 range, its battery lasts as long as it needs to and it can emulate consoles up to the original PlayStation without much issue. It runs Linux, so it’s extensively customizable, though it can require a bit of tinkering to get it working optimally. Since it’s from a smaller Chinese firm and isn’t available at major retailers, however, it can be difficult to actually buy.

The Playdate. (Engadget)

Playdate Honorable mention $199 at Playdate

The Playdate, from app developer and Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic, is a tiny yellow box with a 2.7-inch monochrome display, two face buttons, a d-pad and a physical crank built into its side. We called it a “cross between a Game Boy and a business card” in our review, and it is indeed incredibly small at roughly three inches tall and 0.18 pounds. It has a dedicated game library that largely consists of oddball indies, most of which focus on one or two core ideas instead of trying to stuff in as many mechanics as possible. A couple dozen of those games are bundled with the device, while others are available via a built-in store or sideloading from shops like Itch.io. It’s generally well-built, and its battery life is decent at six to eight hours per charge.

At $200, it’s hard to call the Playdate a great value when it’s only designed to play a selection of niche games. Its display isn’t backlit, either. But in a sea of devices that try to be everything for everyone, the Playdate is admirably focused and low-key. If you’re into smaller-scale fare and have some money to play with, it’ll be a fun toy.

Anbernic RG405M Honorable mention $141 at Anbernic

The Anbernic RG405M is a good Android handheld if you like the idea of the Retroid Pocket 4 but want something more compact. This device has a 4-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which means you won’t have to deal with black bars as much for retro games (though it can feel crunched with newer systems and cloud streaming). It also has a more substantial metal frame. But its chipset is weaker for PS2 or GameCube emulation than the Pocket 4, which costs only a little bit extra.

We’ll also note the Retroid Pocket 2S, another 4:3 handheld that's available for $90. It’s a nice compromise if you’re on a tighter budget, but that lower cost brings a smaller 3.5-inch display, a slightly slower chip and less premium build quality than the RG405M.

Other gaming handhelds we tested

The Ayaneo Flip DS. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The MSI Claw is one of the only Windows handhelds to run on an Intel chip. It’s built well enough and has a decent 7-inch 120Hz display, but its performance can’t hang with AMD-based handhelds like the ROG Ally X and Legion Go. Its central software hub, MSI Center M, needs work, too. At $700 to $800 depending on the configuration, there just isn’t much reason to consider it. You can read our review for more details.

The Ayaneo Flip DS is a cool concept: a powerful Windows machine with a clamshell design and dual displays, sort of like a supercharged Nintendo DS. It feels sturdy, it performs roughly on par with the other Ryzen 7 7840U (or 8840U) handhelds in this guide, and its 7-inch top display is sharp, fast and bright. The second screen makes it a natural fit for emulating Wii U or 3DS games, but you could also, say, look up a guide or play a YouTube video without having to close whatever you’re playing. Unfortunately, this is more of a neat idea than a fully thought-out product. The folding design means that the joysticks have to be short and recessed, while the face buttons and d-pad are uncomfortably flat. The whole thing is overly thick and heavy, plus it runs very hot. Battery life tops out around two hours, and actually managing two displays on a Windows handheld is about as clunky as you'd expect. With prices starting above $800, the Flip DS is hard to recommend unless you’re (oddly) desperate for a handheld Wii U emulator. We're always happy to see more weird hardware, though.

The Ayaneo Kun. (Photo by James Trew / Engadget)

The Ayaneo Kun is among the most decadent Windows handhelds we’ve tested. With a sharp 8.4-inch display, a powerful Ryzen 7 7840U chip, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage, a huge 75Wh battery and a whopping 54W max TDP, it’s both a gaming beast and a feasible replacement for a desktop PC. But it starts at well over $1,000, with a top-end config priced at an eye-watering $1,800. It’s also huge, and it suffers from the usual Windows-related issues. It’s a super device if money is truly no object, but it’s more handheld than most need.

The Ayaneo 2S is another high-power Windows handheld with a sharper display, larger battery and more configuration options than the ROG Ally X. It uses the same chip as the Kun as well. But it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and costs a few hundred dollars more.

The Anbernic RG35XX Plus. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

The Anbernic RG35XX Plus is another wallet-friendly vertical handheld. For about the same price as the Miyoo Mini Plus, it offers a faster chipset, more RAM and a bigger battery alongside a similarly impressive design. Its stock OS is sloppy, however, and the third-party firmware customizations you can flash to it aren’t as user-friendly or easy to set up as those available for Miyoo’s handheld. Also, while its stronger processor is nice, its small screen and lack of analog sticks means you won’t want to emulate much beyond the PS1 anyway. Our reservations over the software also apply to the RG35XX H, a newer variant of the Plus that puts the same chip in a more traditional design.

The Logitech G Cloud would be a great Android pick if it cost about $150 less. Its 7-inch 1080p display is bright, vibrant and generally more pleasing to look at than the panels on the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro or AYN Odin 2, its battery lasts a good 10 to 12 hours per charge and its design is comfy to hold for hours at a time. Alas, the G Cloud typically sells for $300, which is just too much when the Odin 2 offers far more power for the same price.

The PlayStation Portal. (Photo by Devindra Hardawar/Engadget)

The PlayStation Portal is a baffling device that can only stream games from a PlayStation 5. It lacks built-in apps, so emulation isn’t possible, and it can’t tap into the cloud streaming service available with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. Because it’s entirely dependent on the quality of your home Wi-Fi, we can’t guarantee how well it’ll actually perform for you. It doesn’t work with Bluetooth earbuds, either. Its 8-inch display is fine and the DualSense-style controls are great, so Sony diehards who want a second screen for local PS5 streaming may see the appeal. But there’s nothing here that you can’t do with a smartphone and a mobile game controller, so most people are better off saving their $200.

What to know about the gaming handheld market

Jeff Dunn / Engadget

You can break down the gaming handheld market into three broad tiers. At the top, you have x86-based portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally X. These are the most powerful handhelds you can buy, as they seek to replicate the experience of a moderately specced gaming desktop. The Steam Deck runs on the Linux operating system, but most others use Windows. If you want to play modern, recently released PC games on the go (and need something stronger than a Switch), this is the type of device you’d get. They can also emulate the widest range of retro consoles. They’re typically the largest and most cumbersome devices to hold, however, and their battery life can be short. Naturally, they’re also the most expensive, costing anywhere from $400 to more than $1,000.

Further down on the price spectrum are "mobile handhelds" like the Logitech G Cloud or Retroid Pocket. These devices often run Android or Linux and can range from under $50 to $400-ish. They aren’t equipped to play modern console or PC titles, but they’re usually more compact than a portable PC, and you can still use them for mobile games and cloud streaming. While most are marketed toward those ends, many gamers actually buy them to emulate classic games through software like RetroArch. Getting emulators to work can be complicated, and accessing the BIOS and ROM files required to play games this way is legally murky. One lawsuit from Nintendo recently led to the shutdown of the most prominent Switch and 3DS emulators, for instance. (Engadget does not condone piracy.) Backing up files of games you already own for personal use only is considered more defensible, though, so for that a mobile handheld can be a more user- and wallet-friendly way to play the classics — provided you don’t want to just use your phone.

We’ll call the last tier “handhelds that do their own thing.” This is a catch-all for things like the Switch or Playdate: portable devices that run heavily customized software and aim to provide a unique gaming experience. They aren’t necessarily ideal for emulation or playing the latest multiplatform titles; instead, they often have distinct game libraries. They might not have the widest appeal as a result (Switch excluded), but they’re often easier for less tech-literate folks to just pick up and use.

August 2024: We’ve replaced the ASUS ROG Ally, our prior pick for the best Windows gaming handheld, with the new and improved ROG Ally X. We’ve also checked to make sure all availability and pricing details noted throughout the guide are accurate.

June 2024: We’ve updated this guide to ensure all of our recommendations are up to date, adding a note on ASUS’ upcoming ROG Ally X in the process. We’ve also included details on two new handhelds we’ve tested since our previous update: the MSI Claw and Ayaneo Flip DS. Staying on top of this market is a tall task, but we’re currently looking at recent noteworthy releases like the PSP-esque AYN Odin 2 Mini, the GBA-style Anbernic RG35XXSP and the Anbernic RG Cube as well.