The Morning After: How to follow Amazon’s hardware event tomorrow

Amazon doesn't usually do device events in February, but in a year of turbulence, why not? The company is holding a presentation in New York, and, like in the past, Amazon won't be livestreaming anything.

Engadget will attend, however, and liveblog the event so you'll know what's happening. Amazon has teased its next-gen Alexa for what feels like years, promising a conversational vibe and the ability to process and execute complex requests. Is it ready to chat? And what random tech will Amazon cram it into? Clocks? Microwave ovens?

Here's what we're expecting.

— Mat Smith

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The biggest tech stories you missed

There's a huge built-in SSD instead.

Sigma

Sigma's newest camera is the BF, a 24.6-megapixel full-frame, mirrorless camera with a built-in SSD instead of a removable memory card. The BF is compatible with L-mount lenses, and as well as photos, its 35mm full-frame sensor can capture 6K video and supports things like HEVC encoding and capture speeds at up to 120 frames per second. At the highest settings, the camera can cram in up to two and a half hours of video footage — probably enough. The Sigma BF will be available, body-only, for $1,999 in April, in black or silver.

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A minute will cost $30, then.

Google's Veo 2 model, announced last December, now has pricing. At the moment, Veo 2 is limited to two-minute clips at up to 4K resolution — a lot more than ChatGPT's 1080p 20-second snippets. It's difficult to compare pricing as Sora is part of a subscription-based service. If you're paying for a $200 ChatGPT Pro plan, that's 500 videos per month, while the Plus plan caps at 50 videos at 720p and only five seconds.

Even if many don't bite at that pricing, Google is already testing its Veo 2 AI to generate backgrounds for YouTube Shorts.

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Apple might announce a powerful new Air in March.

Apple Apple

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports Apple is readying itself for the launch of the upgraded laptop next month. The company is reportedly winding down inventory of the existing models. The M4 MacBook Air is expected to come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, like the previous model.

Last year's M3 MBA launched awkwardly: Apple unveiled the M4 chip just a few months later.

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