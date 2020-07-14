What's on TV: 'Paper Mario,' 'Psych 2' and 'Ghost of Tsushima'

This week NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service launches on more platforms, bringing tons of archival content, new shows and a second movie for the old USA series Psych. For gamers, there’s Paper Mario: The Origami King on Switch, Death Stranding on PC, an early preview of Ooblets for PC or Xbox One and last but not least, Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 4 (you must see the PlayStation Japan trailer).

For sports fans there’s plenty of soccer and fighting on tap, along with two NASCAR races including the All-Star event on Wednesday night, while Formula 1 moves to its second track of the season. There’s a 30 Rock special lined up for later this week, while on streaming Netflix has The Business of Drugs, Cursed and We Are One on the schedule.