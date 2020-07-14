Latest in Entertainment

What's on TV: 'Paper Mario,' 'Psych 2' and 'Ghost of Tsushima'

Also: 'Death Stranding' on PC, 'Absentia' and 'The Business of Drugs.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
19m ago
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima Sony

This week NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service launches on more platforms, bringing tons of archival content, new shows and a second movie for the old USA series Psych. For gamers, there’s Paper Mario: The Origami King on Switch, Death Stranding on PC, an early preview of Ooblets for PC or Xbox One and last but not least, Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 4 (you must see the PlayStation Japan trailer).

For sports fans there’s plenty of soccer and fighting on tap, along with two NASCAR races including the All-Star event on Wednesday night, while Formula 1 moves to its second track of the season. There’s a 30 Rock special lined up for later this week, while on streaming Netflix has The Business of Drugs, Cursed and We Are One on the schedule.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Midsommar (Director's Cut)

  • Clueless (25th Anniversary)

  • 12 Monkeys: The Complete Series

  • The Missing

  • Rocket Arena (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

  • Death Stranding (PC)

  • Ooblets (PC, Xbox One early access)

  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

  • Ghost of Tsushima (PS4 - 5/17)

  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch - 5/17)

Tuesday

  • Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Business of Drugs (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • We Are One, Netflix, 3 AM

  • KBO Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM

  • The Basketball Tournament, ESPN, 7 PM

  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • USL: Birmingham vs. Memphis, ESPN2, 8 PM

  • DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM

  • Herring vs. Oquendo boxing, ESPN, 9 PM

  • Showbiz Kids, HBO, 9 PM

  • Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I, CW, 9 PM

  • UFC: Kattar vs. Ige, ESPN, 10 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off, TBS, 10 PM

  • Dirty John (season finale), USA, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Brave New World (series premiere), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Curious George (series premiere), Peacock, 3 AM

  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte (series premiere), Peacock, 3 AM

  • The Capture (series premiere), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Peacock, 3 AM

  • Lost Speedways (series premiere), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Skin Decision: Before and After (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Challenge (season finale), MTV, 8 PM

  • United We Fall (series premiere), ABC, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The 100, CW, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • NASCAR All-Star Race, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 PM

  • Game On!, CBS, 9 PM

  • Ultimate Tag, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM

  • Bulletproof, CW, 9 PM

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM

  • American Soul (season finale), BET, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Fatal Affair, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The House of Ho (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Doom Patrol, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Carl Weber's The Family Business, BET+, 3 AM

  • Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • 30 Rock: A One-Time Special, NBC, 8 PM

  • Cannonball, USA, 8 PM

  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM

  • Don't, ABC, 9 PM

  • Labor of Love (season finale), Fox, 9 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

  • The Bold Type (season finale), Freeform, 10 PM

  • Misery Index (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Syfy Wire's The Great Debate, Syfy, 11 PM

Friday

  • Absentia (S3), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Cursed (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • Ringside, Showtime, 8:30 PM

  • MLS: Kansas City vs. Colorado, ESPN, 8 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans (season finale), AMC, 10 PM

  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM

  • MLS: Salt Lake vs. Minnesota, ESPN, 10:30 PM

  • The Sims Spark'd (series premiere), TBS, 11 PM

  • Esther Povitsky: Hot for My Name, Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

  • It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Murder in the Vineyard, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday 

  • F1 Hungarian GP, ESPN, 9:05 AM

  • O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, NBC Sports Network, 3 PM

  • Black Monday (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM

  • P-Valley, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Alienist (season premiere), TNT, 9 PM

  • Perry Mason, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Grantchester (season finale), PBS, 9 PM

  • Outcry, Showtime, 10 PM

  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark, HBO, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

  • Beecham House (season finale), PBS, 10 PM

  • United Shades of America (season premiere), CNN, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
