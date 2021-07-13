Bethesda PS5 exclusive 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' is delayed until early 2022

, the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks, has been delayed to early 2022. It was expected to arrive in the coming months.
The studio says it's "focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango." It's based in Tokyo, where a fourth state of emergency amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.
An update on Ghostwire: Tokyo from @TangoGameworks: pic.twitter.com/hK3TF23A8o— Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) July 13, 2021
“We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building,” Tango, which also made The Evil Within, . “Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.”
Although a specific release date hadn't been set, Sony in a CES 2021 presentation that the spooky Ghostwire: Tokyo would arrive in October. The company later took down the video and with a version that dropped release windows for several third-party games.
Bethesda and Tango plans to show off more of the paranormal adventure in the coming months. Ghostwire will be a timed console exclusive on PS5. It’s highly likely Ghostwire will eventually come to Xbox, though — Microsoft , after all.
While the Ghostwire delay may have been unavoidable, pushing back the release date to early next year may give , another PS5 console exclusive from fellow Bethesda studio Arkane, more room to breathe. Following delays of its own, Deathloop is scheduled to .