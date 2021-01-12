Latest in Gear

Image credit: GM

Watch GM’s CES 2021 keynote in 10 minutes

The automaker laid out its EV roadmap and showed off a single-seater drone concept.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
17m ago
Comments
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

After its EV-centric rebrand, it wasn’t surprising that GM focused on electric vehicles in its CES presentation. It unveiled some concepts during its showcase, including a single-seater VTOL drone, as well an EV ecosystem for delivery companies. The automaker also spent some time discussing the Ultium battery system and the Hummer EV.

While GM didn’t offer a look at its retooled Bolt EVs, it promised to show those off next month. If you’re keen to take a peek at what GM actually unveiled in the presentation, we’ve boiled down everything you need to know into a 10-minute video. 

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: gm, supercut, ces2021, ev, electric vehicle, electric vehicles, transportation, hummer ev, chevy bolt, vtol, vtol drone, drone, chevrolet, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
5 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

View
LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
After US Capitol assault, a different cybersecurity threat emerges

After US Capitol assault, a different cybersecurity threat emerges

View
Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr