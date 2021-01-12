Watch GM’s CES 2021 keynote in 10 minutes

After its EV-centric rebrand, it wasn’t surprising that GM focused on electric vehicles in its CES presentation. It unveiled some concepts during its showcase, including a single-seater VTOL drone, as well an EV ecosystem for delivery companies. The automaker also spent some time discussing the Ultium battery system and the Hummer EV.

While GM didn’t offer a look at its retooled Bolt EVs, it promised to show those off next month. If you’re keen to take a peek at what GM actually unveiled in the presentation, we’ve boiled down everything you need to know into a 10-minute video.