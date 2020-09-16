GM's Ultium motors will power its next-generation EVs

GM, the company known for Corvettes and pickups, has embraced EVs as much as any US automaker. It already revealed plans for its Ultium batteries and now, ahead of the 2020 Bolt EV launch, is showing off its Ultium electric motors and drive units for its next-generation of electric cars and trucks.

While a bit less exciting than batteries in terms of pure technology, efficient and powerful motors are key to EV success. For instance, Tesla’s 97-percent efficient permanent magnet reluctance (PMR) motors are one of the big reasons for its industry-leading EV range figures.