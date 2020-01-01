Google Meet for Education will auto-block users who don't log in

Google Meet for Education wants to prevent “zoombombing.” G Suite for Education meetings will block anonymous users by default, the company announced today. Users will have to be logged in to a Google account to join a call. This should keep trolls from crashing virtual classrooms and school meetings.

As you may remember, at the beginning of the pandemic, anonymous users were popping up on Zoom calls so frequently that it became known as “zoombombing” and turned into one of Zoom’s biggest security issues. At the time, trolls were guessing or sharing Meeting IDs. In response to zoombombing and other security concerns, several US school districts banned Zoom altogether. So, while it’s a good idea to prevent trolls from crashing any meeting, Google is likely trying to win over school districts who may be wary of Zoom.