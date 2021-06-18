Google's new sleep-tracking Nest Hub is on sale for $80 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google debuted the latest Nest Hub in March and now we're starting to see it get discounted across the web. B&H Photo currently has the second-generation Nest Hub for $80, or $20 off its normal price and a new all-time low. This model, which has new sleep-tracking features, was already a good value at $100 but this sale makes it even more tempting for those that want to expand their Google Assistant device ecosystem with a smart display.

Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at B&H Photo - $80

If you're unfamiliar, this is Google's answer to Amazon's Echo Show (specifically the Echo Show 8) as it provides a visual interface with which you can interact with the Google Assistant. Its three far-field mics also allow you to bark orders at the Assistant as well, but those who like to have on-screen buttons to press and pages to swipe through have the option to do so. We appreciate that Google updated the Nest Hub's interface with improved dashboards for communications, entertainment, smart home controls and others.

The audio system inside the latest Nest Hub is the same as that in the Nest Audio smart speaker (which is also on sale right now), which is to say it's an impressive one. The Hub could act as your main speaker in your kitchen or bedroom, and the Hub's new standout feature is designed for the latter. This version has built-in sleep tracking, which uses the Hub's camera and mics to detect when you've fallen asleep, if you're snoring or coughing during the night and more. Cherlynn Low found the Nest Hub's ability to sense when she had fallen asleep to be pretty good, but coughing and snoring detection was a bit less reliable. Also, the data collected is a bit limited right now, so it may not be very useful to most users.

But regardless of if you're using it to track your nighttime slumber or not, the 2nd-gen Nest Hub improves upon its predecessor in many ways. The Google Assistant responds faster, audio is clearer and louder and the design remains minimalist and pleasant. And at this sale price, it's much easier to add it to your home.

