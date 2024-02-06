GoPro rolls out a Mac editing app and a high-end Premium+ subscription tier

GoPro is going back to desktops with a new editing app for Mac. While the company has long offered GoPro Studio and Player + ReelSteady desktop apps, much of its attention has been on mobile since it bought Replay and Splice in 2016. It rebranded the former to Quik.

The latest desktop program is based on Quik and it ties into the GoPro mobile apps. You'll be able to start editing in the Quik mobile app and finish up on your Mac — or vice-versa. Features include a beat sync tool that matches your edit to the rhythm of the backing track. There's an auto-highlight editing function too. Although the Mac editing suite could certainly use more features, GoPro says all the key tools from the Quik mobile app will make their way to desktop by the time a Windows version arrives later this year.

GoPro charges those who don't use its devices $10 per year to use the Quik mobile app. Subscribers to its other tiers will get access to the desktop app at no extra cost. On that note, the company is rebranding its GoPro Subscription to GoPro Premium. It still costs $50 per year (though newcomers get a 50 percent discount for the first year) and it includes perks such as unlimited cloud backups, livestreaming, discounts on equipment and guaranteed camera replacements.

The company is adding a higher subscription tier as well, GoPro Premium+. It includes all of the perks of Premium, along with HyperSmooth Pro video stabilization and up to 500GB of cloud storage for footage captured with non-GoPro cameras (compared with 25GB for Premium). Premium+ costs $100 per year, and Premium users can upgrade for $50.

Update 2/6 1:07PM ET: Clarifying that GoPro bought Replay and rebranded it as Quik.