How to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2024

Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is back for more charity speed runs of classic and contemporary games. The 2024 edition of the marathon will stream from Minneapolis from June 30 to July 6 as turbo-gamers take on Alan Wake II, Halo 3 and the Super Mario RPG remake (among many others). The event’s first speedrunning dog will even make his triumphant return, taking on an SNES baseball game from 1994.

The festivities start with a pre-show event at 12:30 PM ET on June 30, followed by a run of the 1997 platform game Yoshi’s Story at 1 PM. The weeklong event wraps on July 6 with a quick play-through of the new Super Mario RPG remake for Switch at 11:05 PM, followed by a special finale.

The rest of the week is filled with old-school classics, recent AAA titles, oddball novelty games and excruciatingly difficult custom mods. The latter can be especially fun to watch as gamers execute well-timed jumps that would take most of us hours of practice to perform once, only they do a series of them on the first try on cue in front of a live audience.

A few runs worth eyeing include a late-night Alan Wake 2 speed-through (July 2 at 12:49 AM ET), The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (July 4 at 10:35 AM), Halo 3 (July 4 at 7 PM), Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (July 6 at 1:21 AM) and Super Mario World (July 5 at 5:50 PM). If the original SNES Mario adventure isn’t your thing, MrMightyMouse will perform a run of the game’s ROM mod Grand Poo World 3 on July 5 at 11:26 PM ET.

Games Done Quick / Wes "Fish" Chan

Peanut Butter the Shiba Inu, forever etched in the GDQ record books with his run of Gyromite at Awesome Games Done Quick 2024, will return at this summer’s event. He’ll help his human companion, JSR_, play the SNES title Ken Griffey, Jr. Presents Major League Baseball on July 4 at 8:35 PM. Who needs fireworks when you can watch the grand spectacle of a gamer dog playing a sports title from the 16-bit era for ham and cheese?

The event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders. The nonprofit offers medical and humanitarian care to people in over 72 countries affected by crises like war, disease, natural disasters, and inadequate healthcare. Last year’s SGDQ brought in over $2.2 million. The GDQ series has raised over $45 million for various charities.

You can check out the week’s schedule here and stream SGDQ 2024 on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel, which is also embedded below. The fun kicks off on June 30 at 12:30 PM ET.