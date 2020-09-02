HTC CEO Yves Maitre resigns after less than a year

Earlier today, HTC announced that its President and CEO Yves Maitre has resigned due to personal reasons, making his stint at the company just a few days shy of a full year. Chairwoman and co-founder Cher Wang has once again assumed the CEO position.
According to HTC’s statement, “the strict international travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic... have had an impact on” the French executive, who had spent most of the past eleven months away from his family back in Europe. The board has therefore accepted Maitre’s resignation.