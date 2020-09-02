Latest in Gear

Image credit: HTC

HTC CEO Yves Maitre resigns after less than a year

Chairwoman Cher Wang is back in charge.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
18m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Former HTC President and CEO Yves Maitre at the U20 5G launch event in Taipei.
HTC

Earlier today, HTC announced that its President and CEO Yves Maitre has resigned due to personal reasons, making his stint at the company just a few days shy of a full year. Chairwoman and co-founder Cher Wang has once again assumed the CEO position.

According to HTC’s statement, “the strict international travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic... have had an impact on” the French executive, who had spent most of the past eleven months away from his family back in Europe. The board has therefore accepted Maitre’s resignation.

During Maitre’s time at HTC, the company attempted to boost its VR presence by expanding its Vive Cosmos family of modular headsets, and it even teased its next-gen devices which are said to be more compact. This was followed by the launch of Vive XR Suite to focus its VR efforts on the business sector. The company also eventually released its first 5G smartphone, the U20.

Still, the former Orange executive was unable to turn the company around. Q2 2020 saw HTC’s ninth consecutive quarterly loss, which cost NT$1.83 billion (about US$62 million); and it was also a jump from the previous quarter’s NT$1.68 billion loss (US$57 million).

After a round of layoffs back in December, the company announced more redundancies in June, though according to sources close to the matter, this wasn’t Maitre’s own doing.

Developing...

In this article: Yves Maitre, resignation, htc, Cher Wang, president, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Apple releases iOS 13.7 with Exposure Notifications Express framework

Apple releases iOS 13.7 with Exposure Notifications Express framework

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
Astronomers spot a super-rare class of black hole for the first time

Astronomers spot a super-rare class of black hole for the first time

View
Rocket Lab gains FAA approval to launch satellites from US soil

Rocket Lab gains FAA approval to launch satellites from US soil

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr