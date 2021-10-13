HTC Vive Flow headset images leak days before reported launch

HTC is expected to launch a new VR headset within the week, but you don't have to wait till then to see what it looks like. A collection of Vive Flow images has made its way online, courtesy of evleaks, before the launch event. According to Protocol, the Vive Flow is a lightweight headset developed for consumers under the internal name "Hue." The Bluetooth SIG consortium previously published documents describing Hue as a VR AIO (all-in-one) product, which means the device could be a standalone headset that doesn't need a phone or doesn't have to be tethered to a PC to work.

The company reportedly wants to position the Vive Flow primarily as a way to consume media, with some access to gaming. Its chip is less powerful than the Oculus Quest 2's, Protocol says, but it will have six degrees of freedom tracking. The images leaked online also show more information about the device, including a dual-hinge system to make sure it fits most people, snap-on face cushion, immersive spatial audio, adjustable lenses and active cooling system. After you pair your phone with it via Bluetooth, you can use your mobile device as a VR controller and to stream content to VR using Miracast tech.

In addition, the images show that the Vive Flow will be available for pre-order starting on October 15th, with shipments going out in early November. The headset will set you back US$499, which is $200 more than the Quest 2's launch price, and you'll get seven free virtual reality content and a carrying case if you pre-order.