Image credit: Instant Pot

Instant Pot's Duo Evo Plus is only $100 on Amazon

That's an all-time low price.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
32m ago
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus
Instant Pot
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Instant Pot’s Duo Evo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker is listed for an all-time low price of $100 on Amazon today. That’s $40 less than it’s typically listed for and nearly $70 off its original price.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus at Amazon - $99.95

The Duo Evo Plus is one of our favorite Instant Pots. The “all-in-one” cooker has lots of upgrades over older Instant Pots, like inner handles that make it easier to lift, a steam valve switch that’s easier to turn on and off and an extra silicone gasket. There are practical changes, like an inner pot with a stovetop-friendly flat bottom, and a new “Quick Cool” lid that lets you release pressure faster. Duo Evo Plus comes with 48 customizable presets, and it cooks for up to eight people.

If you do take advantage of today’s discount, be sure to check out our guide to making the most of your new Instant Pot. As we’ve noted before, Instant Pots can be especially useful for college students living in dorms or small apartments, especially if their dining options are limited by social distancing guidelines. If you know someone heading back to college, this could be a perfect time to buy.

