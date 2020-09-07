Instant Pot's Duo Evo Plus is only $100 on Amazon

The Duo Evo Plus is one of our favorite Instant Pots. The “all-in-one” cooker has lots of upgrades over older Instant Pots, like inner handles that make it easier to lift, a steam valve switch that’s easier to turn on and off and an extra silicone gasket. There are practical changes, like an inner pot with a stovetop-friendly flat bottom, and a new “Quick Cool” lid that lets you release pressure faster. Duo Evo Plus comes with 48 customizable presets, and it cooks for up to eight people.

If you do take advantage of today’s discount, be sure to check out our guide to making the most of your new Instant Pot. As we’ve noted before, Instant Pots can be especially useful for college students living in dorms or small apartments, especially if their dining options are limited by social distancing guidelines. If you know someone heading back to college, this could be a perfect time to buy.