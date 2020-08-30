Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instant Pot / Best Buy

Instant Pot's WiFi-connected pressure cooker drops to $80 at Best Buy

The smartest model of the bunch, now at a new low price.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Instant Pot Smart WiFi
Instant Pot / Best Buy
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Instant Pot took kitchens by storm and has become a staple in many over the past few years. But the gadget’s somewhat incredible popularity means that now there are many models of Instant Pot, not just one. Best Buy has a daily deal on the most connected Instant Pot model of the bunch — today the Instant Pot Smart WiFi (6-quart) is on sale for $80.

Buy Instant Pot Smart WiFi at Best Buy - $80

The discount is $50 off the price we’ve seen this model hover at recently ($130) and $70 off its standard price. The deal also makes it the same price as the Instant Pot Duo (6-quart), a machine that’s just as solid but a bit more basic than the Smart WiFi model.

A key feature of the Smart WiFi model is exactly what you’d expect — WiFi connectivity. This Instant Pot can connect to your home WiFi network so you can control it from your phone with the companion mobile app. In addition to starting the gadget, you can also monitor the status of the meal that’s cooking and schedule cook times in advance. You may not be going to the office much right now, but this feature can come in handy when you have long days and want to start dinner in the Instant Pot before you even get home.

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi also adds cake maker to its long list of capabilities, which also includes pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, saute pan, steamer, and warmer. The standard Instant Pot Duo (which normally costs between $80 and $100) not only doesn’t have the cake-maker setting, but it also doesn’t connect to WiFi. The 6-quart model is a good size for most people — you’ll be able to make many family dinners in it without worrying about it taking up too much space on your countertop.

Even if you think the hype is overblown, it’s hard to deny the versatility of the Instant Pot. This deal on the Instant Pot Smart WiFi is a great one if you like the idea of making the cooking process even more automated with the help of a mobile app.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, instant pot smart wifi, instant pot, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch a Toyota-backed flying car's first public, piloted test flight

Watch a Toyota-backed flying car's first public, piloted test flight

View
What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
'Fortnite' made a historic $1.8 billion in 2019

'Fortnite' made a historic $1.8 billion in 2019

View
Porsche pushes back the launch of its second EV to 2021

Porsche pushes back the launch of its second EV to 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr