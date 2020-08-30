Instant Pot's WiFi-connected pressure cooker drops to $80 at Best Buy

The discount is $50 off the price we’ve seen this model hover at recently ($130) and $70 off its standard price. The deal also makes it the same price as the Instant Pot Duo (6-quart), a machine that’s just as solid but a bit more basic than the Smart WiFi model.

A key feature of the Smart WiFi model is exactly what you’d expect — WiFi connectivity. This Instant Pot can connect to your home WiFi network so you can control it from your phone with the companion mobile app. In addition to starting the gadget, you can also monitor the status of the meal that’s cooking and schedule cook times in advance. You may not be going to the office much right now, but this feature can come in handy when you have long days and want to start dinner in the Instant Pot before you even get home.

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi also adds cake maker to its long list of capabilities, which also includes pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, saute pan, steamer, and warmer. The standard Instant Pot Duo (which normally costs between $80 and $100) not only doesn’t have the cake-maker setting, but it also doesn’t connect to WiFi. The 6-quart model is a good size for most people — you’ll be able to make many family dinners in it without worrying about it taking up too much space on your countertop.

Even if you think the hype is overblown, it’s hard to deny the versatility of the Instant Pot. This deal on the Instant Pot Smart WiFi is a great one if you like the idea of making the cooking process even more automated with the help of a mobile app.

