'FFVIII Remastered' arrives for $17 on Android and iOS

While you wait for Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade to bring the franchise some PS5 upgrades, you can replay another Square Enix title on your phone, as the 2019 HD edition of Final Fantasy VIII has just dropped for mobile platforms. It's available now on Android and iOS, at a price of $16.99 from the Play Store or Apple's App Store for a limited time, before the price rises to $20.99 as of April 4th.

According to the notes, what you're getting is the PC remastered version of a game that was originally released in 1999, although there are some glitches noted in the FAQ and you'll have to go without player-created mods. Chocobo World is not playable, there's an option for a 3x speed boost, battle assist, and the ability to toggle battle encounters on or off.