Bose and Sony often get the most attention in this space, but Jabra’s Elite 85t are equally capable flagship headphones. We gave them a score of 84 for their solid, attractive design, reliable controls and insane battery life. Speaking to the latter, Jabra estimates at least 36 hours of life with ANC turned on, and you could easily wear them for hours each day and they’d still have juice at the end of the work week.

The Elite 85h also have solid ANC and we like the EQ and ANC presets that you can customize. These essentially let you have different settings for different environments. After you set and save them, you can use the on-device controls to activate them without needing to open up the companion smartphone app. These features make up for the fact that the Elite 85h don’t quite match up to the Sony 1000XM3 (or the new XM4) or the Bose QC35 II when it comes to overall sound quality. Make no mistake, these headphones have great sound but we think Sony’s competitor in particular has the edge.

One of our biggest gripes with the Elite 85h was its price tag — these were $300 when they debuted last year and they’ve since dropped to $250. If you missed Jabra’s direct sale a while back, this deal from Amazon and Best Buy is a great one to grab if you need a new pair of solid wireless headphones that won’t break the bank.

