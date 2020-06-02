What's on TV this week: 'Jaws' 4K, Bruce Lee and 'The Outer Worlds'

This week, after the launch of Valorant on PC, gamers can get a taste of The Outer Worlds on Switch as well as new eco-friendly DLC for The Sims 4. While Outer Worlds was slightly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a port is ready to go this week for Nintendo’s convertible console.

Now that HBO Max is live its series are continuing to roll out new episodes but most of the interesting stuff on streaming is elsewhere. Netflix has the final season of 13 Reasons Why lined up along with a new batch of Queer Eye episodes, while Apple TV+ is dropping in the full season of its biographical Dear... series with episodes focusing on Oprah, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aly Raisman and others. Miranda is also behind a new project premiering on Hulu, the documentary We are Freestyle Love Supreme.