What's on TV this week: 'Jaws' 4K, Bruce Lee and 'The Outer Worlds'

Sports fans can tune in for UFC 250 on PPV as champ Amanda Nunes takes on Alicia Spencer, or check out various esports action, some IndyCar and, of course, Korean baseball. ESPN’s next 30 for 30, Like Water, digs into the life of Bruce Lee. Finally, movie fans can get Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning flick Parasite on Ultra HD Blu-ray, or go old-school and grab Jaws in 4K. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
-
Jaws (4K)
-
Parasite (4K)
-
Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series
-
Glengarry Glen Ross (Collector's Edition)
-
Apollo 13 (4K)
-
Urban Cowboy (40th anniversary Edition)
-
Star Trek: Short Treks
-
Valorant (PC)
-
The Outer Worlds (Switch)
-
The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle DLC (6/5)
-
Command & Conquer Remastered (PC - 6/5)
-
Tour de France 2020 (Xbox One, PS4 - 6/4)
Tuesday
-
Fuller House (series finale), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Dirty John, USA, 10 PM
-
The Genetic Detective, ABC, 10 PM
-
World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM
-
The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
-
Spelling the Dream, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM
-
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET
-
The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM
-
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
-
The 100, CW, 8 PM
-
Game On!, CBS, 8 PM
-
AEW, TNT, 8 PM
-
The Oval, BET, 9 PM
-
Ultimate Tag, Fox, 9 PM
-
Liga FPD de Costa Rica soccer, ESPN2, 9:55 PM
-
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM
-
American Soul, BET, 10 PM
-
What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
-
Crank Yankers (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Thursday
-
Can You Hear Me? (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
All the Way Black (Series premiere), BET+, 3 AM
-
Ruthless (season finale), BET+, 3 AM
-
Bruh, BET+, 3 AM
-
Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM
-
Love Life, HBO Max, 3 AM
-
The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM
-
Baki: Part 3, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Sanctuary, Sundance Now, 3 AM
-
The Claring, Crackle, 3 AM
-
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET
-
NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM
-
Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 PM
-
Who Wants to be a Millionaire: In the Hot Seat (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
-
Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
-
Council of Dads, NBC, 8 PM
-
Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
-
In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
-
Blindspot, NBC, 9 PM
-
Labor of Love, Fox, 9 PM
-
We're Here (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
-
Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM
-
To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
-
Siren (season finale), Freeform, 10 PM
-
Misery Index, TBS, 10:30 PM
-
Vagrant Queen (season finale), Syfy, 11 PM
Friday
-
13 Reasons Why (S4 - series finale), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Queer Eye: Volume 5, Netflix, 3 AM
-
El Presidente (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
-
The Last Days of American Crime, Netflix, 3 AM
-
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Hulu, 3 AM
-
Dear... (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
-
Disney Gallery: Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM
-
Be Our Chef (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM
-
One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
-
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:30 AM ET
-
Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM
-
NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM
-
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
-
Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
-
Esther Povitsky: Hot for My Name, Comedy Central, 10 PM
-
Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM
-
Trackers (series premiere), Cinemax, 10 PM
-
Betty (season finale), HBO, 11 PM
-
ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12 AM
Saturday
-
J-Style Trip (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
-
The King: Eternal Monarch, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Dear Class of 2020, YouTube, 3 AM
-
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 3:55 AM ET
-
The Race: All-Star Series, ESPN2, 12 PM
-
NTT IndyCar Series Genesys 300, NBC, 8 PM
-
Psycho Yoga Instructor, Lifetime, 8 PM
-
UFC: Woodley vs. Burns, ESPN, 9 PM
-
Liga FPD de Costa Rica soccer, ESPN2, 9:55 PM
-
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, HBO, 10 PM
Sunday
-
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 12:55 AM ET
-
F1 Esports Virtual Azerbaijan Pro Exhibition/Grand Prix ESPN, 12 PM
-
The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
-
NASCAR Cup Series QuikTrip 500, Fox, 3 PM
-
Vice, Showtime, 8 PM
-
Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM
-
Hightown, Starz, 8 PM
-
Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM
-
30 for 30: Be Water, ESPN, 9 PM
-
Snowpiercer, TNT, 9 PM
-
I Know This Much is True, HBO, 9 PM
-
Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
-
Laurel Canyon, Epix, 9 PM
-
World On Fire, PBS, 9 PM
-
Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM
-
Quiz, AMC, 9 PM
-
Dirty John: Sneak Peek, USA, 10 PM
-
Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
-
Call Your Mother, Comedy Central, 10 PM
-
Insecure, HBO, 10 PM
-
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime, 10 PM
-
I May Destroy You (series premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
-
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
All times listed are ET.