King Ice teases bejeweled Pokémon bling

If you’re looking for a birthday gift for the Pokémon fan who has everything (and we mean, every toy, card, item of apparel, game, Happy Meal collectable , etc.), the jewelry brand King Ice may have the solution.

King Ice posted a photo on X and its website Wednesday teasing a new line of Pokémon jewelry pieces. The photo features the familiar face of Pikachu with a Poké Ball on his head decked out entirely in jewels. The X caption reads: “Collection dropping 6/14/24.”

This is not the first time the jewelry and clothing brand have collaborated with a big video game franchise. King Ice also sells a line of bejeweled Xbox themed necklaces, rings and earrings . It's also made necklaces and other keepsakes featuring characters from games like PAC-MAN , Sonic the Hedgehog and Halo with a completely blinged out Master Chief full figure and helmet. King Ice has also made necklaces and rings for other pop culture icons such as Batman , Chucky and Tiffany from the Child’s Play horror movie and TV show franchise, Looney Tunes characters based on the Space Jam movies and Ren and Stimpy .

This also won’t be the first time that Pokémon has been honored with its own jewelry line. Tiffany & Co. released a line of Pokémon jewelry pieces in November designed by Daniel Arsham featuring characters like Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Cubone and Mew. The Tiffany necklaces came in 18K yellow gold with diamonds or sterling silver and even have their own Tiffany Blue Poké Balls, according to Women’s Wear Daily .

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.