Lenovo introduces ‘Go’ line of PC accessories

Lenovo has launched a new sub-brand called Lenovo Go that focuses on designing and manufacturing accessories for the PC. The sub-brand's products will be designed for better mobile productivity and will fall under three categories meant to address "the most common pain points of flexible working:" Time, input and audio. To introduce its new line, the company has revealed two products under the Lenovo Go banner. One is a USB-C powerbank for laptops, while the other is a wireless multi-device mouse.

The Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank has a 20,000 mAh capacity and a 65-watt power output designed to charge a laptop at least once. It can be used with other devices, though, and charge up to three gadgets simultaneously through two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Even if the powerbank itself is charging, you can still plug in two devices at once. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse can pair with up to three devices and can cycle between them with the push of a button. Lenovo says a single charge can last for two to three months, and charging it is as easy as putting it on top of a wireless Qi pad or plugging it in via USB-C for an hour-and-a-half or less.

While there are plenty of similar products out there, you won't have long to wait if you'd rather get Lenovo's new offerings. You can buy both the powerbank and the mouse in June 2021 for $90 and $60, respectively. Lenovo Go will also announce new audio solutions that address ambient noise and sound quality later this year.