Breaking down LG's CES 2021 keynote

As usual, LG kicked off CES with a slew of OLED TV announcements, including some information on its next-generation Evo OLED technology. Join me and Engadget Senior Editor Chris Velazco as we dive into everything LG debuted. There are more affordable QNED LCD TVs with Mini-LED technology, a rollable LED phone, and we’re even into some of the company’s smart appliances. We also chat about LG’s “virtual human,” Reah Keem, who led a chunk of the presentation.