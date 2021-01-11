Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Breaking down LG's CES 2021 keynote

New OLEDs, Mini-LED LCDs and a weird CG idol!
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
2h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

As usual, LG kicked off CES with a slew of OLED TV announcements, including some information on its next-generation Evo OLED technology. Join me and Engadget Senior Editor Chris Velazco as we dive into everything LG debuted. There are more affordable QNED LCD TVs with Mini-LED technology, a rollable LED phone, and we’re even into some of the company’s smart appliances. We also chat about LG’s “virtual human,” Reah Keem, who led a chunk of the presentation.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, LG, OLED, OLED Evo, Mini-LED, QNED, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ has LTE, new CPUs and a bigger battery

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ has LTE, new CPUs and a bigger battery

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

View
Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

View
TCL pushes 8K and 'OD Zero' mini LED tech for its 2021 TVs

TCL pushes 8K and 'OD Zero' mini LED tech for its 2021 TVs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr