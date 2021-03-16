Logitech's first 'in-ear monitors' for gaming cost $50

After dropping the high-end Pro X Wireless headset last year, Logitech is switching gears with its first wired in-ear monitors (IEMs) for gaming. The G333 cost $50, come in three colorways, and are aimed at gamers seeking a more compact (and potentially more comfortable) fit compared to over-ear headsets. Opting for wired headphones is certainly a leftfield move that's out of step with the rest of the market, which is home to plenty of sub-$100 wireless options. But, maybe, that's the point.

If these look familiar, that's because they were technically announced way back in October as part of Logitech's K/DA merch set. They appear to be an upgraded version of the Oculus 2 headphones Logitech released in September. There are a few notable changes this time round including a mic — which packs the core buttons you'd expect to play, pause and control the volume of your chats and a longer cable. Logitech says they don't cut back on audio quality thanks to their dual audio drivers, one for highs and mids and one for bass. Given these are at the low end of the IEM pricing spectrum, we'll have to see how good they sound.

The G333 come with a 3.5mm jack and a USB-C adapter, so you can hook them up to virtually any gaming platform, from Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo to PC and mobiles — and even Google Stadia. Plus, the vibrant colors (silver/light purple, black/bright blue, purple/yellow) add a touch of variety. You can grab the headphones today online through Logitech and from a bunch of retailers.