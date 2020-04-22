Tinder's parent company is auditing its sexual violence prevention policies

Tinder parent company Match Group is partnering with one of the largest anti-sexual violence groups in the US to audit how it handles reports of sexual assault across its many dating platforms. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) will “conduct a comprehensive review of sexual misconduct reporting, moderation and response across Match Group's dating platforms and to work together to improve current safety systems and tools,” the company said on Monday.
The first phase of the review will focus on Tinder, Hinge and Plenty of Fish before moving on to Match’s other platforms — the company owns around 40 other dating brands altogether. The partnership, which Axios was the first to report on, will continue through 2021, with recommend changes rolling out “shortly thereafter.”