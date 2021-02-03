This portable, rechargeable synth focuses on the pretty side of modular

Normally when people talk about “modular synths”, you probably envision a giant Eurorack system with thousands of dollars worth of modules and rats nests of patch cables forming impossibly complex networks. But, over the past few years companies have made a concerted effort to bring the flexibility of modular to smaller and more wallet-friendly formats. The Volca Modular, Bastl Kastle and Make Noise Strega all come to mind. The latest instrument to take a stab at that formfactor is Pluto from Ann Arbor-based newcomers Modern Sounds.
The heart of Pluto is a two voice digital synthesizer with five separate modulation sources that, instead of having descriptions, are named for the five moons of everyone’s favorite dwarf planet — Charon, Styx, Nix, Kerbos and Hydra. The goal is to encourage exploration, experimentation and to create complex sequences using “randomized” Euclidian rhythms.