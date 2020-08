Due to the pandemic, movies like Tom Hanks’ Greyhound have been forced to premiere on streaming services. Now, Broadway is taking note. Diana: A New Musical will premiere on Netflix ahead of its 2021 Broadway opening.

The musical about the late Princess Diana was scheduled to open on March 31st, but it was put on hiatus due to the pandemic. Now, it will be filmed without an audience in the Longacre Theatre and will appear on Netflix ahead of its Broadway opening, rescheduled for May 25th, 2021.