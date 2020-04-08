Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ spoof starring Steve Carell arrives on May 29th

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, the newly formed US Space Force is pushing ahead -- it launched its first satellite last month. Fortunately, Netflix’s spoof, dubbed Space Force, isn’t far behind. Today, Netflix announced that the series, co-created by and starring Steve Carell, will premiere on May 29th.

FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces.



John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Lisa Kudrow co-star in @realSpaceForce, created by Carell & The Office's Greg Daniels. Premiering May 29 pic.twitter.com/2mY85TVvvR — Netflix (@netflix) April 8, 2020

The show will follow Carell as the fictional four-star general Mark Naird, who dreams of running the Air Force but is assigned to lead the newly formed Space Force, Gizmodo explains. Vice President Mike Pence previously specified that the Space Force would be led by a four-star general, and we can expect the show to borrow other key details. Celebrities including Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Tawny Newsome will join Carell as the cast attempts to get Space Force off the ground and land Americans on the Moon.