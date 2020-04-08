Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ spoof starring Steve Carell arrives on May 29th

Carell created the series with ‘The Office’ developer Greg Daniels.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
13m ago
Steve Carell as four-star general Mark R. Naird in Netflix's 'Space Force' spoof.
Netflix

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, the newly formed US Space Force is pushing ahead -- it launched its first satellite last month. Fortunately, Netflix’s spoof, dubbed Space Force, isn’t far behind. Today, Netflix announced that the series, co-created by and starring Steve Carell, will premiere on May 29th.

The show will follow Carell as the fictional four-star general Mark Naird, who dreams of running the Air Force but is assigned to lead the newly formed Space Force, Gizmodo explains. Vice President Mike Pence previously specified that the Space Force would be led by a four-star general, and we can expect the show to borrow other key details. Celebrities including Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Tawny Newsome will join Carell as the cast attempts to get Space Force off the ground and land Americans on the Moon.

Shortly after President Trump directed the Pentagon to form a sixth branch of the military focussed solely on space, he admitted that the idea started as a joke. For that and other obvious reasons, the US Space Force was a prime candidate for a spoof. While the US Space Force has launched its first satellite, we can bet that Space Force will land on the Moon before any actual astronauts do.

