Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Niantic

Niantic creates a 5G supergroup for 'planet-scale AR' experiences

All the big carriers are involved.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Niantic
Niantic

Niantic, the AR specialist behind Ingress and Pokémon Go, has made a telecommunications dream team with some of the world’s biggest carriers. The ‘Planet-Scale AR Alliance’ has been formed with Deutsche Telekom, EE, Globe, Orange, SK Telecom, SoftBank, TELUS and Verizon. Together, they’ll be making… well, it’s not actually clear what they’ll be making. Niantic has been building and teasing a “planet-scale” AR platform for some time that will help developers make their own location-based experiences. It’s not clear how these will differ from Niantic’s existing projects, though, or the deluge of Pokémon Go clones based around properties like The Walking Dead, Dragon Quest and The Witcher.

Regardless, Niantic seems confident in its mission to augment the world. The company bought a 3D mapping startup called 6D.ai back in March, and continues to update it real World Platform, which is the software underpinning Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. With the Planet-Scale AR Alliance, Niantic has promised to “make available exclusive 5G-ready AR content,” and demonstrate something that shows “what innovation means in a 5G world.” Yeah, we know what you’re thinking: that’s an awful lot of buzzwords, and very little detail. In a press release, Niantic mentioned “persistence of AR content in the real-world that can be experienced by others dynamically.” Maybe you’ll see the charred remains of where your neighbor fought a Charizard last night?

In this article: niantic, ar, augmented reality, pokemon go, 5G, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PayPal has a fraud problem

PayPal has a fraud problem

View
Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

View
The Morning After: A Toyota-backed flying car completes piloted test-flight

The Morning After: A Toyota-backed flying car completes piloted test-flight

View
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available on September 18th for $2,000

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available on September 18th for $2,000

View
Apple's fall event could feature four iPhones, two Watches and an iPad Air

Apple's fall event could feature four iPhones, two Watches and an iPad Air

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr